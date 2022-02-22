Bell Techlogix partners with Shift Up Now to sponsor four female Athletes in 2022

Bell Techologix is a leading information technology managed services and solutions company, focused on global and mid-market enterprises, as well as the public sector. The company's first foray into motorsports was in 2019, sponsoring Pippa Mann, a seven-time Indianapolis 500 competitor. By sponsoring the only woman in the field that year, Bell Techlogix took intentional action to advance equity for women in business, in the traditionally male-dominated motorsport and IT industries, as well as for the community.

That mission continues now with the Shift Up Now partnership.

Vogel will compete in SRO GT World Challenge America, including the season finale Indianapolis 8 Hour Intercontinental GT event, alongside co-driver Michael Cooper, in the No. 43 RealTime Racing Acura NSX GT3. Bell Techlogix will be represented on Vogel's racing suit for the 2022 season and on her car for the Indianapolis 8 Hour event.

In her debut GT3 season, Vogel became the first female to win a class victory in SRO GT World Challenge America. In addition to a pole position at Watkins Glen in 2021, she and Cooper also earned three podiums and seven top-five finishes. Launching her pro career in 2018, Vogel led her team of five female drivers to a class win and top-five finish in the 25 Hours of Thunderhill. This marked the second time that she led an all-female effort to a podium finish, and she looks forward to more opportunities to get women on the podium through more partnerships with companies like Bell Techlogix.

"It's an honor to have the support of Bell Techlogix and Shift Up Now," said Vogel. "I'm so proud to work with organizations that are intent on creating the same future that I envision - with women becoming a driving force in pro sports, and within racing in particular. I look forward to the opportunity to work with the Bell Techlogix team of cutting-edge leaders in the Digital Workplace and IT Managed Services market."

McNulty will return to Victor Gonzalez Racing Team (VGRT) in 2022, competing in TC America driving the No. 78 2019 Honda Civic SI in the TCA championship. In 2021, she ran a full season and had multiple top-five finishes amongst a competitive field. She nearly reached the podium but earned a season-best, fourth-place finish, which she hopes to top in 2022. Bell Technlogix will be represented on McNulty's racing suit and car for the 2022 season.

Montgomery returns to Round 3 Racing to compete in the World Racing League (WRL), with Bell Techlogix represented on her BMW M4 GT4 race car. Since 2019, she has won several

races, set four pole-position lap times and led countless laps. Montgomery's goal for 2022 is a win in the GTO category.

Finally, the long-standing relationship between Bell Techlogix and Mann continues and includes a personal sponsorship for her 2022 season, represented on her helmet and drivers' suit. Beginning in 2018 and including the 2019 Indianapolis 500, the four-year partnership has spanned a variety of cars and series.

In 2021, Mann led her team to six top-five WRL finishes, stood on the podium with her teammates at the Sebring 24 Hour Race, won her class with teammates in the ADAC Total 24 Hour Race at the Nurburgring Nordschleife, and had a win and podium finish with her client and co-driver Jody Miller in two of the endurance races during the International GT season.

For 2022, Mann will compete in various United States-based championships, including the WRL and International GT Championship. She will race alongside her clients and co-drivers in the Monoflo Porsche Cayman Clubsport GT4, and a 991.2 Porsche Cup Car with TLM Racing.

"For four years, Bell Techlogix has sponsored racing driver Pippa Mann as she makes her mark in the sport of auto racing," said Ron Frankenfield, CEO of Bell Techlogix. "It is only natural that we expand our support to help additional women have a chance to compete in this male- dominated sport. We are well aware that funding is a critical part of advancing equity and inclusion for women in auto racing, and we are proud to make an investment as a Shift Up Now sponsor. These talented women athletes will be a big part of the future of auto racing. We are excited to see what's to come as they break barriers and earn unprecedented success."

The 2022 racing season is already underway for Shift Up Now Athletes. Fans and supporters can follow along with exclusive updates and access by becoming an official member. More information is available at www.ShiftUpNow.com.

About Bell Techlogix

Bell Techlogix, headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, provides transformational Next Generation Digital Workplace and Infrastructure Management solutions to large and mid- market enterprises, as well as the public sector. With services that build, integrate, and support the next wave of operational transformation Bell Techlogix provides a true client partnership and an enhanced digital experience. Bell Techlogix provides a flexible approach that is globally capable but locally oriented that will systematically allow you to achieve growth, cost savings, and acceleration of your business. For more information on Bell Techlogix, please visit us on the web at www.belltechlogix.com, follow us on Twitter, like us on LinkedIn or Facebook.

About Shift Up Now

Founded in 2016 by Lynn Kehoe, Shift Up Now is a collective of female racers working together to provide more opportunity for the industry's trailblazers. After relaunching in 2020, Shift Up Now operates through a membership format to unite racers and race fans in their support of the mission. Members have access to fan forums, webinars, driver meet-and-greets, garage tours and premiere access to limited-edition merchandise. The organization is currently managed by Pippa Mann, Shea Holbrook, Mandy McGee, Loni Unser and Sarah Montgomery.

SOURCE Bell Techlogix