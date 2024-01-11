Bell Techlogix Sponsors PGA TOUR Winner Garrick Higgo

News provided by

Bell Techlogix

11 Jan, 2024, 09:03 ET

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bell Techlogix, an Indianapolis-based IT managed services and solutions company, is proud to announce its sponsorship of PGA TOUR winner Garrick Higgo. As part of the sponsorship, Higgo will wear Bell Techlogix branding on his shirt during competitions this year. 

This partnership marks Bell Techlogix ongoing commitment to supporting excellence in sports and promoting a spirit of perseverance and dedication. Higgo joins LPGA golfer Alexa Pano on the organization's sponsorship roster.

Continue Reading
Bell Techlogix Sponsors PGA TOUR Winner Garrick Higgo
Bell Techlogix Sponsors PGA TOUR Winner Garrick Higgo

"Garrick is a rising star in the golfing world and has demonstrated remarkable talent and resilience in his career," said Ron Frankenfield, Bell Techlogix CEO. "He embodies the spirit of the Bell Techlogix brand through his hard work, perseverance, and commitment to excellence. We are excited to welcome him to the Bell Techlogix family and look forward to supporting him this season on the PGA TOUR."

Higgo burst onto the PGA TOUR scene when he won the 2021 Palmetto Championship. Upon turning pro in 2019, he won twice in his first five starts as a professional golfer in his home country of South Africa. In 2020, Higgo finished second at the RAM Cape Town Open and capped off an impressive rookie season on the Sunshine Tour by winning the Tour Championship and the Sunshine Tour's Rookie Of The Year Trophy along the way. During the 2022-2023 season, Garrick finished third at the Sanderson Farms Championship and T-11 at the American Express.

"I'm excited to be part of the Bell Techlogix family, and grateful for the opportunity to achieve great things together through this partnership," said Higgo. "The Bell Techlogix brand represents quality, innovation, and performance. I look forward to delivering my best on the golf course this season, inspired by our shared vision for success."

Higgo resides in Jupiter, Fla., with his wife, Chandre.

About Bell Techlogix: 
Bell Techlogix, headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, provides transformational Next Generation Digital Workplace and Infrastructure Management solutions to large and mid-market enterprises, as well as the public sector. With services that build, integrate, and support the next wave of operational transformation Bell Techlogix provides a true client partnership and an enhanced digital experience. Bell Techlogix provides a flexible approach that is globally capable but locally oriented that will systematically allow you to achieve growth, cost-savings, and acceleration of your business. For more information on Bell Techlogix, please visit us on the web at www.belltechlogix.com, follow us on Twitter, like us on LinkedIn or Facebook.

SOURCE Bell Techlogix

Also from this source

Bell Techlogix CEO committed to Diversity and Inclusion

Bell Techlogix CEO committed to Diversity and Inclusion

Bell Techlogix, a leading managed services provider, joins the growing coalition of companies pledging to advance diversity and inclusion in the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

General Sports

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Licensing

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.