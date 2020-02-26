Bell Training Academy Prioritizes Safety with Fleetwide Installation of the Pulselite® System

BEND, Ore., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Precise Flight, Inc. has announced the Bell Training Academy is conducting a fleetwide installation of Precise Flight's Pulselite® System.

The Pulselite® System is an FAA certified lightweight electrical system controller that alternately pulses the landing and auxiliary lights of a helicopter, thereby increasing visibility and reflecting the speed and directional movement of the aircraft. The Pulselite® System has been proven to significantly reduce bird strikes and decrease midair and ground collisions.

"The Bell Training Academy is proud to partner with Precise Flight, Inc. to bring enhanced safety features to our state-of-the-art training academy fleet." said Harry Vergis, Flight Safety Officer for Bell Training Academy. "Our partnership with Precise Flight, Inc., demonstrates our commitment to innovative products that enhance safety."

"Precise Flight is honored to support Bell Training Academy with their implementation of the Pulselite® System," said Doug La Placa, Chief Executive Officer of Precise Flight, Inc. "Bell Training Academy's decision to outfit their fleet with the Pulselite® System comes as no surprise as they continue to lead the global rotorcraft industry in safety and performance."

The Pulselite® System is installed on more than 30,000 aircraft worldwide and is certified for most rotorcraft models (click here for more information about Precise Flight, Inc.'s Bird Strike Prevention System).

About Precise Flight

Precise Flight, Inc. is a global leader in aviation safety and performance. Precise Flight, Inc.'s Pulselite® Bird Strike Prevention System is the only FAA approved onboard solution proven to reduce bird strikes for commercial aviation. Precise Flight supplies innovative solutions and products for every type of aircraft. From major commercial airlines and fleet operators, to business jets, rotorcraft, and all segments of general aviation, Precise Flight's products make flying safer and the business of flying more profitable. Precise Flight's products, including the Pulselite® System, LED and HID lighting systems, fixed and portable oxygen systems, Safelock Cupholder Systems, and Speed brakes, are installed on aircraft around the world. For more information, visit www.preciseflight.com.

SOURCE Precise Flight, Inc.

