Bell Uses Anthem One's AOMI UV-C Device to Keep Workspaces Safe for Employees

VANCOUVER, BC, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Bell employees needed confidence that their company was safely cleaning its facilities to protect them from COVID-19. Conventional methods for cleaning surfaces and areas were toxic, costly and dependent on hazmat contractor response time.

"We needed a proactive way to protect our employees from COVID-19 and to keep our company in full production to serve our customers," said Michael Shaw, vice president, Quality and Environmental Health and Safety for Bell.

That's when it reached out to Anthem One, Inc., a high-tech start-up in New Berlin, Wisconsin and the makers of the AOMI UC-V device.

While UV-C devices have existed for nearly a century, their high price points, sometimes exceeding $120,000 has kept them out of reach for all but the wealthiest hospitals. AOMI changes everything. The 5.5" cube outputs 1,000 times as much UV-C as any other device in the market. Medical test by Temple University Medical demonstrated that the AOMI device kills viruses in less than 15 seconds.

"AOMI outputs nearly 3 million microwatts of 265 nanometer UV-C. That's the best frequency for disrupting pathogens. Additionally, this system doesn't output anything in the 280-300 nanometer range, which are the key frequencies responsible for skin burns. And this is accomplished with a compact cube which can fit into the smallest of spaces. This means AOMI is more deadly to pathogens while simultaneously being far safer for human beings." said inventor and CEO Justin Eugene Evans.

"I see this technology as a great innovation, potentially with an extraordinary use in today's, as well as future, infectious disease outbreaks." said Dr. Kamel Khalili, Ph.D. Dr. Khalili is the Director for the Center of Neurovirology at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University. Dr. Khalili's breakthrough research on HIV and Zika Virus established him as one of the preeminent virologists in the world. Now, he's completed the study of AOMI which was peer reviewed by George Mason University.

Shaw added, "I studied the options available. Our company needed something non-toxic that could clean the air and surfaces in real time at an affordable price. I chose AOMI as the product that could deliver an immediate solution, and the results have lived up to expectations.

"Bell maintains a robust and sophisticated contact tracing protocol for our offices and factories, pinpointing areas where potential exposure might have occurred. After identifying the potential exposed area, AOMI is activated using a tripod or wand depending on the area affected. We chose to stay with the 265 nm light source that has a secondary benefit of getting rid of many of the flu strains. We consider the implementation of AOMI a huge success. We are also using it regularly to clean our training academy helicopter cockpits in between student pilot access."

"AOMI enables businesses, schools and clinics to clean quickly and efficiently. It empowers businesses to choose to safely re-open. And the reason is simple; it comes down to potency and price. This is how we get the world back on its feet." said Scott Hansbury, President and CFO, Anthem One, Inc.

[AOMI with UV-C 265 is manufactured by Anthem One, Inc and available at www.aomilights.com .]



SOURCE Anthem One, Inc