Bella Belle Introduces "Ciao Bella," a New Luxury Bridal and Occasion Footwear Collection Inspired by Italian Romance and Everyday Adventure

ROME, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bella Belle, a global luxury bridal footwear brand renowned for couture design with elevated comfort, announces the launch of Ciao Bella, a new collection inspired by the spirit of adventure and Italian elegance.

Designed for movement and confidence, the Ciao Bella collection carries modern women through every adventure. The collection debuts bridal shoes and non-bridal designs including nostalgic ballerina pumps, floral heels, wedding sneakers, and silhouettes influenced by current runway trends.

Each style is engineered by women, for women, prioritizing support, fit, and confidence to inspire exploration. Ciao Bella emphasizes Bella Belle's commitment to innovation with new wedding shoes, bridesmaid heels, wedding guest shoes and all-occasion footwear.

The Ciao Bella collection embodies the belief that beautiful shoes should embolden women to move through life freely and blissfully, a philosophy that led Bella Belle co-founders Erina and Veronyca to imagine the collection.

"We created Ciao Bella for women who see the world as their runway," said Erina, co-founder of Bella Belle. "This collection celebrates embracing the moment with boldness and curiosity. Whether it's her wedding day or a new adventure, a woman experiences the world with more joy when she feels her best."

Highlights of the Ciao Bella collection include:

Italian-inspired designs blending sophistication with functional comfort

Versatile silhouettes that transition from bridal moments to everyday styling

Curated materials that reference current runway trends and timeless Italian charm

About Bella Belle

Founded by brand visionaries Erina and Veronyca, Bella Belle is a luxury bridal footwear brand celebrated for redefining bridal shoes through exceptional comfort and thoughtful designs. Every pair of Bella Belle shoes features thick cushioning, refined silhouettes, and meticulous craftsmanship, dispelling the myth that beauty requires sacrifice.

With a devoted international following spanning over 90 countries, Bella Belle offers online styling support, expert size consultations, and free express shipping worldwide. Bella Belle supports brides and fashion enthusiasts worldwide with thoughtful details and imaginative designs to deliver decadent designer shoes made for comfort.

Media Assets

High-resolution images and previews of the Ciao Bella collection are available for media use.

SOURCE Bella Belle Shoes