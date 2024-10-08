BELLA INTRODUCES FITS-ANYWHERE™ KITCHENWARE TO DECLUTTER KITCHENS

The brand announces multi-platinum recording artist and actor Demi Lovato as its first brand partner and debuts a unique campaign that highlights its innovative space-saving kitchenware

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After 22+ years, kitchenware powerhouse, Made by Gather, debuts bella®, created to solve the consumer need for more simple and organized kitchens. Timed to the launch, bella also announces a 360-degree media campaign, featuring their first brand partner, Grammy nominated recording artist, Demi Lovato.

bella Fits-anywhere™ Collection bella Fits-anywhere™ Collection & Demi Lovato

The hero Fits-anywhere™ kitchenware collection, a first-of-its-kind kitchenware system that saves up to 50% more space1, was developed after speaking to over 5,000 consumers, the majority of whom expressed frustration with cluttered, bulky, black and stainless steel appliances that overtook their kitchen counters and cabinets. The Fits-anywhere™ kitchenware system includes small appliances and cookware - a griddle, air fryer, blender, waffle maker, toaster, coffee maker, warming tray, and two cookware sets - each of which deliver on capacity, performance and save up to 50% more space in your kitchen.

Additionally, the brand is launching an expanded elevated design assortment of twenty-one other functional and sleek products in the same Oatmilk color, including an AirFryer Toaster Oven, a refreshed take on bella's popular on-the-go Rocket Blender, and a single serve coffee maker that can accommodate pods or fresh coffee grounds.

"We spoke to thousands of consumers nationwide and learned that 74% of their countertop space is taken up by appliances, we wanted to declutter their kitchens, create space and give them more room to gather with family and friends," says Shae Hong, Founder & CEO of Made by Gather and bella.

Bella is more than just kitchenware, it's a lifestyle, so it truly took the time to find brand partners that align with every facet of the business. To showcase bella's uniqueness, versatility, and seamless integration into any home, it collaborated with award-winning creative shop, Stink Studios, Director Maca Rubio, and Demi Lovato, creating a 360-degree media campaign that disrupts category norms. Rubio, who is known for fusing kitschy aesthetics with relatable narratives doused in hyperrealism, utilizes the campaign to showcase bella products fitting seamlessly into even unexpected places - a griddle in outer space, an air fryer on a rollercoaster - proof that bella truly fits anywhere.

"Our bella campaign is disruptive for any industry, not just the kitchen," says Matt Carrow, Chief Marketing Officer of Made by Gather and bella. "In partnership with Stink Studios, Maca, and Demi – we wanted to make the unexpected a reality and create some whimsy in an otherwise performance and price-focused marketing world."

Additionally, Lovato joins bella as she continues to explore the world of cooking and her love for design while prioritizing making core memories around her kitchen counter, bringing her 160+ million Instagram and TikTok followers along for the ride.

"I like to believe I'm in my Martha Stewart era, and when I came across bella, I wasn't intimidated by the products. They're easy-to-use, the colors are fun and different (the surf color is my favorite), and I just knew these were the kitchen products I wanted to use every day," says Demi Lovato, bella Brand Partner.

All products will be available in bella's new custom-developed signature Oatmilk color - a fresh take on the traditional stainless appliances consumers grew up with - as well Plum and Surf. In addition, each bella product has human-centric design details including intuitive control panels, a soft glowing mango indicator light, premium matte finishes, subtle fluting details, and rounded corners.

The entire collection includes EverGood™ Ceramic Nonstick Coating made without PFAS, PFOA, PTFE, lead, and cadmium. bella can be purchased at a variety of retailers including but not limited to Amazon, Walmart, and Target, with items starting at $14.99. To learn more about bella, please visit bellakitchenware.com . Press materials can be found HERE .

About bella®

First launched in 2011, bella® is a leading line of functionally-aesthetic kitchenware at accessible price points. Developed by Made by Gather®, the brand behind America's fastest growing consumer kitchenware brands, bella® brings an innovative and thoughtful approach to utilitarian products designed for today's busy consumer. The Made by Gather family of brands also includes Beautiful by Drew® and CRUX®. For more on Made by Gather please visit www.madebygather.com .

About Made by Gather®

Founded in 2003 by entrepreneur Shae Hong, Made by Gather designs and manufactures a portfolio of brands for the modern, design-savvy consumer. The Made by Gather family of brands includes bella®, Beautiful by Drew®, and CRUX®. Made by Gather brands can be found online and in stores at major retailers nationwide. For more on Made by Gather please visit www.madebygather.com .

1 Compared to prior similar bella items

