"Bella" is Once Again America's Most Popular Dog Name, While Labs Bump Chihuahuas Out of Top Slot for Most Common U.S. Dog Breed, According to JustAnswer

In honor of National Dog Month, JustAnswer reviewed over 100,000 pet owner-vet conversations to identify the nation's most popular pooch names and breeds

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Labrador Retrievers replaced Chihuahuas as the most popular dog breed in the US, and "Bella" continues its reign in the #1 spot for the nation's most popular dog name. These are two of the top findings from an analysis of more than 100,000 online vet and pet expert conversations with US dog owners in the past year on popular expert site JustAnswer.com.

With August now officially deemed National Dog Month, JustAnswer dug into some of its doggy data to learn more about the pet owners who keep our vets and dog trainers busy with up to 500 questions a day. Below are some of the key findings.

America's Top Dog Breeds in 2024

After Labs, the nation's next most popular dog breeds are Chihuahuas, Yorkies and Shepherds. This is a slight switch from last year, when Chihuahuas topped the most popular breeds list.

There were some regional differences of note, including: Chihuahuas are #1 in California and Texas , while Yorkies top the list in Florida Texas is the only state among JustAnswer's most popular states for dog questions ( California , Texas , Florida , New York ) where "Boxers" make an appearance among that state's most popular top 10 breeds



Shih Tzu questions increased 64% YOY

questions increased 64% YOY French Bulldog questions increased 12% YOY

American's Top Dog Names

After "Bella," the next two most popular dog names in 2024 are "Luna" and "Charlie"

Other names rounding out the top 10 dog names are: "Daisy," "Charlie," "Coco," "Buddy," "Lucy," "Bailey" and "Sadie," which was the only new name on the list, replacing last year's "Milo" in the Top 10

Regionally, a few states showed names not found on the national Top 10 list, including: "Zoey" which made the list in Florida "Teddy" and "Leo" both made the Top 10 in New York but not the national list



Following an election year theme, JustAnswer received several questions this year where the dog's name was "Trump," and saw a 15% increase in dogs named "Major" (President Biden's dog's name)

"From 'Bella' to Labs, the way we name and choose our dogs says a lot about us," said JustAnswer CEO Andy Kurtzig. "At JustAnswer, we're here to answer all your pet questions, because every dog deserves expert care, and every owner deserves peace of mind."

