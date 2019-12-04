MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bella is the top dog name of the decade, according to My Dog's Name, a leading website for finding the perfect name for a new dog. The name once again topped the list of female dog names, a position it's held for the entire decade.

"Bella skyrocketed to the top spot following the popularity of the Twilight books and movies 10 years ago," says Kyle Larson, founder of My Dog's Name. "But what's fascinating is that the name is still the number one pick today, long after the mania of the Twilight series has subsided."

An infographic of the top dog names of 2019 according to My Dog's Name

The fact that Bella remained in the top spot for an entire decade is unprecedented. While several names like Daisy and Bailey have stayed in the top 10 for female dog names for much of this time, Bella was the only name to rank every year and in the top position each time.

And for male dog names, the top name has changed almost every year this decade. Overall, Buddy, Charlie, Max and Bear proved to be the most popular male dog names during this time period.

2019 Top Dog Names

The findings are part of My Dog's Name's report on the top dog names of 2019.

Top 10 Female Dog Names

Bella Daisy Luna Willow Roxy Bailey Lola Harper Rosie Nala

Top 10 Male Dog names

Bear Milo Charlie Archie Oreo Bailey Blue Tiger Duke Teddy

In addition to Bella at number one, the names Daisy, Luna, Willow and Bailey all stayed strong in top positions for female dog names.

Despite this repetition, there were a few surprises. The names Rosie and Nala jumped into the top 10. Nala's sharp increase in popularity is no doubt due to the remake of Disney's The Lion King this year.

For male dog names, Archie shot up to the fourth position. The rise of Archie coincides with Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan choosing the name for their newborn son born in May.

Dog Name Predictions for 2020

My Dog's Name expects TV, films and pop culture to drive the popularity of some new and classic names.

While many of the currently popular names will remain in the top 10, the site predicts that Frozen and Star Wars names will move up the list thanks to new movies being released. These names include:

Frozen 2 – Anna, Elsa, Olaf and Ryder

– Anna, Elsa, Olaf and Ryder Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Rey, Kylo, Lando, Rose, Chewie, Leia and Maz

