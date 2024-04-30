Bella Khair Hadid Redefines the Fragrance Category by Introducing 'Ôrəbella, the Skinification of Fragrance

'Ôrəbella marks a new era of perfume, pioneering the skinification of fragrance. A first-of-its-kind alcohol-free hydrating parfum, 'Ôrəbella features essential oils and clean ingredients made to infuse with and last on the skin. 'Ôrəbella's signature bi-phase formula features two layers. The nourishing first layer is formulated with the proprietary 'Ôrəlixir™ base made of hydrating snow mushroom and a moisturizing five-oil blend (camellia, almond, olive, jojoba, and shea) that nurtures the skin and enhances the scent's longevity and potency. The elevating second layer boosts mood and aura with a memorable blend of aromatherapy essential oils and fine fragrance notes featuring the highest quality responsibly sourced ingredients. Shake to activate the bi-phase formula and spray directly onto skin to reveal your alchemy.

Pronounced aura-bella, 'Ôrəbella is born from Hadid's Arabic family name, translating to iron ore — a naturally occurring material for extracting valuable minerals. This is coupled with "aura," which represents the distinctive atmosphere surrounding each person. Inspired by Bella's personal journey, 'Ôrəbella is a response to her sensitivities to traditional alcohol-based fragrances and quest for a high-quality alternative. Motivated by her long-standing love affair with fragrance, Bella began creating her own essential oil blends, growing lavender and distilling oils herself on her family farm. Throughout the years, Bella discovered joy in the intricate process of crafting bespoke perfumes. This profound sense of fulfillment, coupled with the feedback from friends and family who had come to adore the scents seamlessly woven into Bella's daily life, ignited her path to establish 'Ôrəbella.

Launching with three distinct fragrances inspired by Bella's memories, 'Ôrəbella's initial parfum offering includes WINDOW2SOUL, SALTED MUSE, and BLOOMING FIRE. Developed by Bella in partnership with top global fragrance houses Firmenich and Robertet, the genderless scents embody the many facets of each person, allowing the wearer freedom to express themselves however they choose. Each scent pays homage to nature and its healing benefits, elevating both skin and soul.

WINDOW2SOUL is a sheer floral scent featuring a faceted rose and jasmine bouquet with accents of fresh lemon to bring out the green naturality, contrasted with addictive tonka bean.

is a sheer floral scent featuring a faceted rose and jasmine bouquet with accents of fresh lemon to bring out the green naturality, contrasted with addictive tonka bean. SALTED MUSE is a woody marine featuring a vibrant introduction of sea salt and pink pepper with an olive tree accord plus a lavender twist at heart, finished with woods and crisp amber.

is a woody marine featuring a vibrant introduction of sea salt and pink pepper with an olive tree accord plus a lavender twist at heart, finished with woods and crisp amber. BLOOMING FIRE is a transportive tropical oasis of Tahitian monoi flower and exotic patchouli, elevated with a radiant bergamot.

Just like the juice of the fragrances, the intentional packaging design is a modern interpretation of Bella's mother's vintage perfume collection. Each geode bottle draws inspiration from raw earth and fits comfortably in the palm of the hand.

The collection consists of 10mL parfums for $35, 50mL parfums for $72 and 100mL parfums for $100 across the three debut scents. The 'Ôrəbella multifaceted gold perfume stand for the 100mL parfums is $35 on Orebella.com and Ulta.com. All Ôrəbella products are alcohol-free, dermatologist-tested, suitable for sensitive skin, and formulated without parabens, phthalates, sulfates, gluten, or wheat-derived ingredients. The brand holds both Leaping Bunny cruelty-free and PETA vegan and cruelty-free certiﬁcations. Additionally, Ôrəbella is proud to meet all five pillars of Conscious Beauty at Ulta Beauty, including clean ingredients, sustainable packaging, vegan, cruelty-free and give back and adheres to all European Union regulations which ban 1,300+ ingredients.

An activist who uses her global platforms to help uplift others, giving back is a key pillar of Bella's brand. 'Ôrəbella's Alchemy Foundation also launches today to create tangible impacts of positive change across various communities. This charitable initiative will continuously support multiple organizations aligned with 'Ôrəbella's ethos via a minimum donation of 1% of all net sales, plus further support via service hours, community outreach, and social promotion. The first partners in 'Ôrəbella's Alchemy Foundation are the Lower East Side Girls Club (amplifying the inner power of young women and gender-expansive youth) and PATH International (advancing equine-assisted therapeutic services for lifelong impacts).

Where To Buy: Starting May 2nd on Orebella.com, and on Ulta.com starting May 10th and in all 1350+ Ulta Beauty stores across the U.S. beginning May 12th.

For more information, visit Orebella.com or follow @orebella on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

ABOUT 'Ôrəbella

'Ôrəbella is a collection of revolutionary nourishing parfums that are alcohol-free, hydrating, clean, vegan, cruelty-free, and suitable for sensitive skin. Founded by Bella Khair Hadid, the collection is formulated to infuse with and last on the skin. 'Ôrəbella's innovative bi-phase fragrances both moisturize skin and elevate the wearer's aura through a blend of proprietary skincare ingredients plus the highest-quality essential oils and fine fragrance ingredients. The two layers are shaken to activate, creating a fusion that transforms the fragrance experience beyond conventional limits.

'Ôrəbella is a Celebrands portfolio company.

*In a third-party clinical test, 76% of women ages 18-56 felt that Orebella parfum lasted up to 8 hours.



CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE 'Ôrəbella