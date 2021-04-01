Bella Killa releases debut album "Angel"

LOS ANGELES, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Singing duo Bella Killa ( bellakilla.com ) comprised of sisters Christa, 23 and Sophie Texeira, 20 announce the release of their debut album "Angel" on April 1st. "This album has been 15 years in the making," says Christa. "It's a collection of private thoughts and emotions reflecting our coming of age and mistakes made growing up. Through the angst and hardships of our teenage years we discovered a close relationship with God who not only helped us overcome pressure from our peers, but also taught us to embrace and appreciate life lessons learned from each experience."

When asked to describe their sound, "It's sugar with plenty of sassy; we're spittin' facts and staying glittery." 'Angel' is sister-driven and God inspired," says Sophie.

Born 3 years apart and raised in both California and Tennessee, Christa and Sophie Texeira are no stranger to music. Their older sister Keana at age 15 had (5) #1 singles under Warner Music Japan. Their grandfather, John "Tex" Texair, well known in the country music scene in the 40's wrote over 100 songs and inducted to the Country Swing Hall of Fame. Two of the songs in the album, "So Blinded" and "Be My Love," feature their brother Jonah Texeira, a professional golfer. Music for the title track "Angel" was written by another talented brother Seth, a DJ and producer.

Other songs in the album feature collaborations with Cássio (Don Toliver, Valee, Jeremih), VinnyforGood (Wiz Khalifa, Youngboy), and two remixes by DJ Lexoskeleton (Lady Gaga, Will Smith, Jaden Smith).

Distributed under indie label, Sparkle Music, "Angel" is widely available for streaming and download on all platforms (iTunes, AppleMusic, Amazon, Spotify) on April 1st.

In celebration of "Angel," Bella Killa has teamed up with Harako Dolls ( harako-dolls.com ) and NFT creative agency TNFTM ( tnftm.com ) in creating Bella Killa crypto dolls to drop as limited edition NFT's shortly after the album release. Drop dates and time to be announced on Instagram (@bellakillamusic), Facebook, and bellakilla.com.

To learn more about their music, follow Bella Killa on: Facebook, Instagram, YouTube.

TRACKLIST:

Fabulous Angel Sick and Tired Oops! Be My Love (feat. Jonah Texeira ) So Blinded (feat. Jonah Texeira ) Angel (Lexoskeleton Remix) Sick and Tired (Lexoskeleton Remix) Out of the Depths

Media Contact:

Terri Tex, Sparkle Music Public Relations

Phone: (310) 463-9599

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Sparkle Music

