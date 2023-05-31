BELLA Magazine Joins Forces with Beautify.tips to Relaunch Podcast: B2B - A Beauty and Lifestyle Show

News provided by

KISS

31 May, 2023, 08:07 ET

NEW YORK, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BELLA Magazine, a women's lifestyle publication, has joined forces with Beautify.tips, a beauty-focused, digital platform powered by leading global beauty brand, KISS. Together, they are relaunching BELLA's popular "Real Talk" podcast with a new name, "B2B", which will feature content that will be inspirational and will enable listeners to delve deeper into the beauty industry.

Continue Reading
BELLA Magazine Joins Forces with Beautify.tips by KISS to Relaunch Podcast: B2B - A Beauty and Lifestyle Show
BELLA Magazine Joins Forces with Beautify.tips by KISS to Relaunch Podcast: B2B - A Beauty and Lifestyle Show

The new B2B: A Beauty and Lifestyle Podcast will provide its audience with stimulating discussions that are witty, informative, and present insider news. It will be hosted by two industry-known journalists and experts, Janene Mascarella, EIC of Beautify.Tips and Vanessa Coppes, CEO + EIC of BELLA Magazine.

Listeners can expect breaking beauty news, exclusive interviews with experts, influencers & celebrities, information on the latest product launches, beauty-editor tips, tricks, & tried-and-true product suggestions, a glimpse behind-the-scenes of a national magazine and global beauty brand, plus candid conversations about trends shaping the fashion and beauty industries. Additionally, personal, social, and cultural influences shaping the industry will be explored upon throughout the episodes.

"The new B2B: A Beauty and Lifestyle Podcast marries the best of both our worlds," said Vanessa Coppes, BELLA Magazine's Editor-in-Chief. "Smart content from BELLA with the authority of Janene, a 20-year veteran magazine beauty editor and journalist. I am thrilled to bring our audience new ideas, fresh insights, and celebrity interviews, digging deeper into beauty, empowerment, and entertainment."

Beautify.tips Powered by KISS Products is confident that this collaboration will stir up the beauty industry by offering fresh ideas and original perspectives on the latest trends and issues. "We are dedicated to disseminating the most relevant and aspirational content possible and paring Beautify with BELLA is a natural next step," said Frank Russo, Senior Digital Director at KISS Products.

"BELLA Magazine is an iconic publication known for its comprehensive coverage of beauty, fashion, entertainment, and wellness. I am excited to partner with Vanessa to bring the communities of both brands an exciting new podcast that takes a deep dive into the industry and empowers listeners to live their most beautiful lives. Our perspective on beauty complements each other's approach, making this partnership a match made in heaven," said Janene Mascarella, Editor-in-Chief of Beautify.tips, powered by KISS.

The B2B: A Beauty and Lifestyle Podcast is available now on all major podcast streaming platforms.

About BELLA Magazine:
BELLA Magazine offers a carefully curated guide on fashion, beauty, health, philanthropy, arts and culture, cuisine, celebrities, and entertainment. The magazine is available nationwide and internationally through subscription and caters to both men and women. BELLA Magazine's content aims to inspire and empower readers with relevant and informative articles. BELLA magazine was acquired by Vanessa Coppes in 2019 and houses its publication under her media company BELLA Media + Co. which also publishes BELLA Latina magazine + BELLA Around Town Small Business Digest, available in print and digital formats. For more information visit BellaMedia.co

About BEAUTIFY.TIPS
Powered by KISS, BEAUTIFY.TIPS is an online beauty destination dedicated to inspiring and empowering beauty lovers at all skill levels. The site's steady stream of content delivers advice from leading experts, influencers, and industry insiders, serving as a one-stop source for the latest and greatest beauty tips, tricks, and trends. Categories include nails & lashes, hair & skincare, fashion & style, makeup & tools, and more – within the KISS portfolio and beyond – to help readers navigate the ever-expanding beauty-verse. For more information visit Beautify.tips

About KISS
KISS is the world's leading manufacturer and distributor of fashion nails and is the market leader in both fashion nails and false eyelashes in the U.S. KISS offers innovative, accessible, easy to use, salon-quality beauty products including fashion nails, false eyelashes, color cosmetics, hair styling tools, hair care, hair accessories and more. KISS brings the beauty of the salon and the power of self-care home for all people. KISS products are available at mass and drug retailers nationwide. For more information visit KISSusa.com

SOURCE KISS

Also from this source

KISS Products, Inc Launches Out-Of-Home Advertising in NYC & Los Angeles to Support NEW Lash Game Changer: imPRESS Falsies

imPRESS Press-On Manicure & LoveShackFancy Team Up to Launch a Limited-Edition Collection!

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.