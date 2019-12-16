Bella Thorne Partners With 10PM Curfew & Becomes The Face Of Their Iconic Media Properties

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bella Thorne has partnered with top tier social media experts and entrepreneurs Razvan Romanescu, Darren Lopes and Robert Ceccarelli to launch 10PM Curfew (10pmcurfew.com) the fastest growing female centric fashion & beauty network.

Thorne becomes the official face and partner of 10PM Curfew and its iconic media properties www.instagram.com/style (@style) and www.instagram.com/girls (@girls), which collectively have over 2.2 million followers and growing rapidly with over 150k new followers monthly.

10pmcurfew.com aims to be the leading voice for females when it comes to discovering new fashion trends, inspiration, products, health & fitness routines, and everything in between.

Thorne will post exclusive content on the accounts, while also contributing to the overall content strategy and direction. She'll be promoting the accounts to help ensure that the audience continues to grow at a rapid rate. The network will also provide a platform for Thorne to have exclusive product releases and announcements.

"We strive to empower women while building one centralized voice where content creators and brands can co-exist while offering value to the community," stated Romanescu. "Brands constantly want distribution and visibility and females all want new looks and inspiration – we aim to marry the two sides and we think Bella is the perfect person to collaborate with as she embodies what it means to be a strong, millennial female."

"I'm so stoked to partner up with 10pm curfew. They represent female empowerment and highlight every woman's originality through style and community. As a human we are all looking for our personalities to be well reflected through our style. I am honored to be the face of a company that's growing into one of the most prominent female networks," stated Thorne.

10pmcurfew.com is expanding across every major platform and recently acquired @style / @girls on TikTok to continue to grow our presence there. This will ensure clients that work with us have distribution across every major platform when running a campaign.

About Bella Thorne:

Bella Thorne is an actress, best-selling author, director, philanthropist, musician and entrepreneur. She entered the entertainment business at six months of age and now at twenty-one has amassed an empire that stretches from acting to various entrepreneurial ventures and philanthropic endeavors that have set her apart from your normal millennial entertainer. Her unapologetic authenticity and ability to be raw with her fans has generated a loyal and diehard following on her social media pages, which consists of 21.9M on Instagram, 6.9M on Twitter, and 529k subscribers on YouTube. She is a force to be reckoned with and is just getting started.

Thorne is represented by CAA, Thirty Three Management, Strategic and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman.

