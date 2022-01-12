Bellabeat Announces Sponsorship of January 2022 Transpacific Volleyball Championships

HONOLULU, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bellabeat Inc., (https://bellabeat.com/), announced today their participation as a Gold Level Sponsor for the 2022 annual Transpacific Volleyball Championships. In Honolulu, Hawaii, from January 15th to January 17th, the competition will run 700 matches played on 22 courts over three days, and for the first time, will include several female competitors between the ages of 12-18 using the new Bellabeat Ivy. Including use for training purposes, overall health tracking, and readiness score purposes. The Bellabeat Ivy is specifically made for women and is the perfect training partner for any female athlete. Elegantly designed, The Ivy is a smart bracelet and one gem of a find retailing at $249 on bellabeat.com.



"The Ivy is unlike any health and wellness tracker on the market for women. It takes the guesswork out of daily readiness, stress levels, hydration levels, and so much more needed for athletes on a day-to-day basis." States Bellabeat Co-Founder Urška Srsen. "It is imperative for athletes to see and understand their daily wellness data while training for life-changing competitions. It can mean less risk of injury, better sleep, lower heart rates to amplify athletic performance. We are thrilled to participate as a sponsor for the Transpacific Volleyball Championships 2022 and provide their competitors with the information they need to perform at their very best."

Here are 11 of The Bellabeat Ivy's key features:

A Daily Readiness Score: Imagine replacing your hectic morning with a new, data-powered ritual that helps you plan the day in total sync with your body. While you sleep at night and your body is in its calmest state, Ivy measures your resting heart rate, respiratory rate, and cardiac coherence, revealing your bio-response to recent activities, stress, and emotions. Each morning, when synced with the Bellabeat app, Ivy calculates your readiness score – how ready you are for the day on a scale from 0 to 100. Heart Rate & Fitness levels: During the day, Ivy measures your heart rate (HR): the speed of your heartbeat is measured by the number of heart contractions per minute, indicating how your body is reacting to whatever you're doing. Use it to track your workout progress and optimize personal training routines. Ivy monitors your heart rate (HR) and activities to help you make healthier choices. Active Heart Rate, Step, Active Minutes, and Calorie Burn. Respiratory Rate: Learn how your workouts, emotions, and & stress affect you. Your respiratory rate is the number of breaths (respirations) you take per minute (rpm), which is connected to many physiological conditions, daily workouts, and emotions that affect your overall health. Cardiac Coherence: More focus, less anxiety. The cardiac coherence parameter shows how your heart rate variability and breathing rate are synchronized. The best part is that this can be improved with cardiac coherence training – a breathing exercise that helps to reduce stress, increase concentration, and sleep better. Hydration: No headaches, no wrinkles + stay hydrated and fueled for workouts. Know how much you drink and set water reminders. Also, factor in your unique physique, activity levels, age, height, and weight to calculate the right amount of water for your body. Unmatched Cycle Tracking: How much do you know about the 'fifth vital sign'? Ivy helps you to sync with your body and discover its natural wisdom by correlating your biometric and lifestyle data to the four phases of the menstrual cycle. Ivy helps you tune in with your body's rhythm and track your period, ovulation, pregnancy, or birth control. Monitor your changes in the menstrual cycle, log symptoms, and even predict issues before they appear. Mindfulness: Empty your mind to unwind. Ivy helps you keep track of your mindful minutes and get insight into how much your meditative, breathing or similar practices affect your psycho-physical well-being. Activity: Ivy will recognize your activity during the day, help you track up to 80 types of activity, count your steps, and discover how all that affects your body. Work out with professional trainers by joining the app's Premium membership. Sleep Tracking: An American College Health Association survey found that on average, most student-athletes report four nights of insufficient sleep per week. The Ivy learns you as you wear it & tracks your sleep patterns. The App Provides over 30 Sleep Meditations: Sleep meditations are the most common remedy for sleep problems. They help your body transition to sleep easier and raise your chances of entering the deep sleep stage. In the Bellabeat app, you can find more than 30 sleep meditations that can help you relax and unwind. Each meditation is tracked by your Ivy and will tell you daily how well you are doing with daily stress levels. The Bellabeat App + Coach provides a wealth of resources, from meditations to workouts, supplement advice, daily yoga routines and so much more.

"Knowing my wellness and readiness score puts me on top of my game, the readiness score is an echo of my body's bio-response, and the wellness score is the coach that evaluates your wellness efforts. The higher the score, the more I know that I'm taking great care of myself." Masai Russel, USA Track & Field Athlete. "I love it; I became obsessed in the best possible way. It's almost like my body is talking to me through an app.

For Bellabeat Ivy media inquiries email [email protected] or call 877.841.7244.

