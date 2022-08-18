Bellabeat is First Period and Pregnancy Tracking App and Wearable to Implement Private Key Encryption (AES-256) Security Feature to Protect Women's Data in the Wake of Roe Vs. Wade Overturn

Popular Period and Pregnancy Tracking Wearable for Women is One of Safest Cyber Security and Data Wise

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In early July, Bellabeat was the first pregnancy tracker to roll out a new layer of data security to protect their base of all female end users' data in the wake of the United States Supreme Court overturning Roe Vs. Wade. Like many mobile apps, they had been using full end-to-end encryption of their Bellabeat mobile app for users of all of their Bellabeat wearable products, with end-to-end encryption being the common and secure way to protect customers' data. The company determined that to protect their health data, it is necessary to take data their security a step further without haste. As of August 17th, 2022, eighteen out of 25 reproductive health apps and wearable devices that Mozilla investigated for privacy and security practices received a *Privacy Not Included warning label. Bellabeat did not receive a warning label as they have been exceptionally public in immediately taking the following steps after the newest Roe vs. Wade ruling.

The newly implemented Private Key Encryption (AES-256) feature will enable all Bellabeat users to access and decrypt her data using a private key via her Bellabeat smartphone app. Any data stored on the Bellabeat servers will be in an encrypted form only. Thus, no one can access the Bellabeat servers (lawfully or unlawfully). Also, adding the extra layer of security where data stored on the company's servers cannot be read without holding an individual user's private key. The only person that can access the confidential health data and info in its decrypted form will be the Bellabeat customer herself. The private key is a password or a pin code that only the user herself knows or stores on her private device. Without that key, her data is unreadable. Ideally, implementing the new security feature gives full control and ownership of data to Bellabeat's end users. The company will therefore not be able to benefit from collecting end-user data in any shape or form, including for internal research or product improvements. Bellabeat executives determined that there was not a question in options and that users' safety at this time is of the utmost importance. The feature is currently in testing and will be rolled out within all Bellabeat products having women's' reproductive health tracking features (period and pregnancy data tracking) by end of July.

The decision for the exceptional layer of data security comes in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Courts June 24th, 2022, ruling to overturn the landmark case Roe v. Wade, in which the Court ruled that the Constitution of the United States generally protects a pregnant woman's liberty to choose to have an abortion. The overturning of Roe Vs. wade now gives states a license to ban abortion. Thirteen U.S. states, mainly within the south and midwest, had trigger bans to be activated upon supreme court decision and will now start taking effect. Some immediately upon the ruling being released. As Bellabeat is a Women's health tracker with a specific focus on menstrual, reproductive, and fertility tracking, end-to-end encryption was determined to be of the utmost importance to protect the fast-growing companies' customers.

"Our business is helping women to track and understand their cycles and bodies. The Overturning of Roe Vs. Wade is a tremendous blow to women's rights. It is an incredibly sad and terrifying day for Women's health and Women's rights. Many women are now in fear of exactly what to share and where to share it. This ruling will change how health data and records are maintained offline with OBGYNs and primary care physicians, what women feel safe to disclose, and will grossly change how women will choose to share their reproductive information online. We will continue to be a safe and progressive space for women to track their cycles, fertility, and all wellness concerns," states Urska Sršen Co-Founder of Bellabeat. "Incorporating the Private Key encryption feature means an extra layer of security designed to ensure our users' safety. This also means our end users can be sure that we are unable to leak or sell their data and that a breach or break within Bellabeat's servers will never mean a threat to their personal safety."

In a recent Wall Street Journal article legal experts are quoted to say that in a scenario where Roe is overturned, your digital breadcrumbs—including the kind that come from period trackers—could be used against you in states where laws criminalize aiding in or undergoing abortion.

"It is a horrific idea that your health data and digital breadcrumbs could be used against you to criminalize women making life-changing reproductive choices. It's not a sentiment reflected anywhere in healthcare or health rights for the male body. We stand with women everywhere and have taken the necessary steps End-to-end. We also do not sell or share our customer info," states Sandro Mur, CoFounder of Bellabeat. "The implementation of the Private Key Encryption ensures that we will never be placed in a position, as a company, where we could be forced to submit user's private health data in its readable form."

Bellabeat is a leader in creating wellness technology whose products include wearables are specifically made for women that track health, wellness, and reproductive info via The Bellabeat Ivy, Leaf Urban, and Leaf Chakra. Bellabeat is aimed exclusively at women and recently announced that they have started the process of submitting an official application to the FDA for their product, the Bellabeat Ivy. Obtaining a license from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) would allow doctors and clinicians to officially use the Ivy wearable technology to monitor the menstrual cycle in the treatment of women. The Bellabeat Ivy is specifically made for women. In recent coverage, it has been seen as an outstanding health tracker to monitor and track a woman's menstrual cycle, fertility, postpartum depression symptoms, menopause symptoms, and more.

