Bellabeat Ivy Health Tracker Named to TIME's List of The Best Inventions of 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TIME announced today its annual list of the Best Inventions, which for 2022 features 200 extraordinary innovations changing our lives. Included within the esteemed wellness category on the list is The Bellabeat Ivy. An exceedingly well-rounded health tracker created specifically for women and making its mark within the women's health, wellness, and fashionable technology sectors.

To compile the list, TIME solicited nominations from TIME's editors and correspondents around the world, and through an online application process, paying special attention to growing fields—such as the electric vehicle industry, green energy, and the metaverse. TIME then evaluated each contender on a number of key factors, including originality, efficacy, ambition, and impact.

Of the new 2022 list, TIME's editors write: "The result is a list of 200 groundbreaking inventions (and 50 special mention inventions)—including life-mapping artificial intelligence, diamonds made from excess carbon in the air, and the most powerful telescope ever—that are changing how we live, work, play, and think about what's possible."

The Bellabeat Ivy stands out within TIME's List of the Best Inventions of 2022 as a unique health tracker that is elegantly designed as a swoon-worthy smart bracelet. The wearable monitors and tracks a woman's daily routine and her body's bio-responses and correlates the data with her menstrual cycle, pregnancy, and other health data points such as symptoms or moods. All contribute to a complete understanding of her self-care effectiveness and overall health, including hormonal balance. With all data found within the Bellabeat mobile app, the Ivy also monitors the body's reactions and daily habits continuously during the day and night through advanced sensors. In turn, providing women with a complete insight into the pace of life. The Ivy is one gem of a find available in 6 gorgeous colors and retailing at $249 on bellabeat.com. The device has been recognized in recent press as not only a device that's tremendous for physical health tracking but also for mental health, wellness, and mindfulness as well. The product and mobile app pairs and plays well with additional Bellabeat products, such as their Spring Smart Water Bottle. The Bellabeat Ivy's key features include:

A Daily Readiness Score

A Wellness Score

Heart Rate & Fitness levels

Active Heart Rate

Steps

Activity & Active Minutes

Calorie Burn

Respiratory Rate

Resting Heart Rate

Cardiac Coherence

Unmatched Cycle & Fertility Tracking

The only tracker with adjusted pregnancy mode and full week-by-week pregnancy tracking

Mindfulness

Sleep Duration & Quality

The Mobile App Provides A Wealth of Meditations, A Coach, Dietary Suggestions, Quick Recipes, and more.

"Inclusion within TIME's List of the Best Inventions of 2022 is an extraordinary accomplishment for the Bellabeat brand as a whole and a testimony to the level of product that we have brought to market with the Bellabeat Ivy. The device and mobile app are packed with resources for women of all ages and stages in life, and we are proud of the recognition. Women's wellness needs are living, breathing, and ever-changing. As a whole, the Bellabeat brand will be at-the-ready and will continue to design all of our products to flex with the biorhythmic needs of our customers." ~ States Urška Sršen, Co-Founder of Bellabeat

Bellabeat has been exceptionally active and responsive within the women's wellness and FemTech space over the past year. They were the first health tracker to immediately respond to rising data concerns for women and incorporate Private Key Encryption to safeguard all female end users' data. In other initiatives, the company also announced earlier in 2022 that they are currently obtaining a license from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which would allow doctors and clinicians to officially use the Ivy wearable technology to monitor menstrual cycle data in the treatment of women. Bellabeat recently teamed up with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation from October 2022 to December 31st, 2022 to donate 10% of proceeds from all pink products, including The Bellabeat Ivy in Blush Rose Gold. Simultaneously working as a go-to platform for women's wellness, this past month, Bellabeat has taken it up a notch by launching its Bellabeat Talks Wellness Podcast.

"The upward trajectory of Bellabeat has been steady since our launch in 2014 and The Ivy's inclusion in TIME's List of the Best Inventions of 2022 is a significant milestone. We saw much success with the release of our Bellabeat Leaf, so we knew that the product released as its successor had to truly knock all aspects of women's wellness out of the park. We managed to roll an incomparable amount of functionality into the Bellabeat Ivy. We are consistently working each day to revolutionize the FemTech space." States Sandro Mur, Co-Founder of Bellabeat

See the full list of Time Best Inventions of 2022 here: time.com/best-inventions-2022

About Bellabeat

Bellabeat Inc. is a Silicon Valley company building tech-powered wellness products for women. The Bellabeat team previously released the disruptive Leaf health-tracking jewelry for women and the first smart water bottle powered by AI. Bellabeat is now revolutionizing the FemTech space by taking natural cycles into account when creating its guided programs and Ivy Smart Bracelet, helping women reach their health goals more effectively and enjoyably. In addition to being included within the TIME's List of the Best Inventions of 2022, The Bellabeat Ivy has also won a Silver Muse Design Award for 2022. Visit https://bellabeat.com/ for additional information.

