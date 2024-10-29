BELLA+CANVAS Awarded Fair Labor Accreditation by the Fair Labor Association

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BELLA+CANVAS, a leader in contemporary fashion, proudly announced today that it has been awarded Fair Labor Accreditation by the Fair Labor Association (FLA), an international network of organizations dedicated to promoting human rights in the workplace.

BELLA+CANVAS became an FLA member in 2019, and has since proven its ongoing commitment to the people working in its eight self-operated facilities and two contract facilities across three countries. The FLA's board of directors voted to award Fair Labor Accreditation following a rigorous, multi-year review of BELLA+CANVAS' business systems for compliance with international labor standards designed to protect workers in its global supply chains. Fair Labor Accreditation is a critical step towards ensuring the people working throughout their supply chain are paid fairly, and protected from risks to their health, safety, and well-being.

"From the time they joined FLA, BELLA+CANVAS has been in the vanguard of responsible purchasing practices, with company leadership taking an active role in decisions that have an impact on workers," said FLA President and CEO Jeff Vockrodt. "We welcome BELLA+CANVAS to the ranks of Fair Labor Accredited members and congratulate them on this significant achievement."

"In my 25 years in the apparel industry, I have found it widely recognized that Fair Label Accreditation is the penultimate North Star regarding fair labor policies, sustainability in manufacturing, and ethical business practices," said Norm Hullinger, President of BELLA+CANVAS. "I am so proud to be a part of an organization that has earned Fair Labor Accreditation and look forward to working closely with the Fair Labor Association Team to create a path of continuous improvement for BELLA+CANVAS."

BELLA+CANVAS' Fair Labor Accreditation is the result of years of commitment to establishing workplace standards, practices, systems to protect its people, and years of assessing, vetting, and monitoring the business' supply chain over time. The highlights of its accreditation include (1) a company-wide commitment to ethical and sustainable business practices that extend from the company's founders and business leaders throughout the organization, including dedicated compliance teams, (2) extensive factory monitoring, reporting and vetting of both owned and contracted factories for a thorough and accurate understanding of factory conditions, and (3), an emphasis on hands-on supplier relationships to train, audit, and remediate audit findings, further cementing the principles of responsible sourcing throughout the supply chain.

BELLA+CANVAS believes that fair labor should be the standard, not the exception. That's why they've worked so hard towards this Fair Labor Accreditation, and are proud to continue their commitment to responsible manufacturing of premium products, and a better, more humane workplace for all.

About BELLA+CANVAS

We believe that being different — embracing what truly makes you unique — is the key to meaningful self-expression. We don't just produce the highest quality apparel, manufactured eco-friendly and ethically. We create blank canvases on which to express your individuality. Learn more at bellacanvas.com . Follow us on social media: Facebook, Instagram , YouTube , X.

About the Fair Labor Association

The Fair Labor Association (FLA) promotes human rights at work. We are an international network of companies, universities, and civil society organizations collaborating to ensure that millions of people working at the world's factories and farms are paid fairly and protected from health risks, safety, and well-being. Learn more at www.fairlabor.org .

SOURCE BELLA+CANVAS