Bellagio Shanghai Redefines Shanghai Luxury Hotel Scene with its Bellagio Only Grand Celebration

The stunning 17-meter-tall, 270° huge LED screen in the Atrium bedazzled the event in a world of Ultra Violet, as a glittering array of celebrities adorned the evening.

One remarkable event was the premiere of the beautiful film for the hotel (click here to see the film: https://v.qq.com/x/page/g0680gbfimi.html) which was directed by Lu Chuan. This was the first time for Lu Chuan to work with a hotel brand. Tang Jingmei, an actress, and international supermodel Mariusz Smolinski were included in the film. Through a gentleman's recollection of the wonderful memories in his life and creating the artistic visual fantasy in the scene, the film perfectly engraved the core values of the brand which are "Romantic, Elegant, Beautiful and Artistic" bringing the scenes alive for the viewers.

Some of the attendees included Jiang Shuying, an actress, Wang Zongxian, a renowned Chinese-American composer in Hollywood, and Sun Jun, one of leading photographers in China, along with Yu Qiuyu, a contemporary cultural scholar. Their attendance emphasised the importance of culture and art to the Bellagio brand.

Star Chefs Wowed Guests with Creative Cooking Shows

Several Michelin starred chefs, including Julian Serrano and Jun Kurogi, joined forces to perform thrilling cooking demonstrations for the distinguished guests. The chefs concocted a wonder of the senses, from sight, sound, aroma, touch and taste. It demonstrated the new level of quality and obsession with detail which is close to the heart of Bellagio Shanghai.

Award-winning Chef Julian Serrano, founder of LAGO by Julian Serrano, presented a classic Italian seafood risotto in a fully interactive way.

Kurogi Shanghai served "Kaiseki Style" Japanese cuisine in an exquisite marriage of unique food and Japanese Sake. A true one-of-a-kind show, Chef Kurogi gave an inspiring speech, and hosted a cooking show relevant to the culture and heritage of his creative background.

An interactive and creative show, the legendary Long Xu Noodle Show showcased a blend of culture and expert-level skill of Diaoyutai Cuisine.

World-class Entertainment Wonder

Originating in Las Vegas, the Blue Man Group is like no other. Becoming a beloved and adored show for every region and culture, the diversity, creativity and interaction defines the idea of a unique and jaw-dropping performance. MGM, known for its spectacular live performances, also brought a team of performers to the North Bund. Three exciting and dynamic performances brought the emotion of Las Vegas to Shanghai.

Legendary Moments Created by MGM and Diaoyutai

In 1998, inspired by the beautiful village, Bellagio hotel opened in Las Vegas and knew instant acclaim from The Strip to the world, carrying the hospitality of the city into a luxurious new age. Bellagio is a luxury destination hotel brand under MGM Resorts International. As a leading hospitality and entertainment group, MGM Resorts International focuses on the development and operation of a range of prestigious destination resorts under brands of Bellagio, MGM, Mandalay Bay and The Mirage. Bellagio Las Vegas has been awarded the honor of "AAA5 Diamond" and during its 19 years of operation, it has been a pioneer in the luxury hotel portfolio under MGM Resorts International. The official Chinese name of Bellagio hotel brand is BAO LI JIA, which conveys the meaning of preciousness, beauty and luxury, paving the way for brand development in China.

Diaoyutai MGM Hospitality is a joint venture between Diaoyutai State Guesthouse and MGM Resorts International. Taking advantage of the combined strength of the parent company brands, this high-end hotel management platform is focused to developing luxury hotels, resorts, residences, retail facilities and entertainment complexes, bringing a shared ethos of hospitality from China to the worldwide stage. With its core belief of "Combine to Innovate", Diaoyutai MGM Hospitality is committed to creating innovative and welcoming experiences for its customers and guests, and is aimed to be the leading travel and living experience company.

Bring you the ultimate in sophistication and service

The glorious history and chic elegance of Shanghai is the most suitable partner for Bellagio Hotel. The Bellagio Shanghai presents sophisticated luxury alongside timeless class and as the hotel sits on the banks of Suzhou River, next to the historic Waibaidu Bridge, it's a divine location. Situated at the northern end of the Bund where the past pivots into the futuristic view of Lujiazui, it's a perfect interpretation of the brand's belief - "Nothing Short of Unforgettable".

Set to inspire an elite clientèle accustomed to experiencing the best, the Bellagio Shanghai sets itself apart with distinct highlights. For the pinnacle of class, the Presidential Suite is the ultimate in sophistication and the high life, 400 square meters, with its very own home theater. Suites at Bellagio Hotel are all tended to by private butler, with some rooms featuring a stylish, private terrace on which guests may fully enjoy the striking pose of the Lujiazui skyline.

Bellagio Shanghai has 162 luxurious guest rooms and suites. Guest rooms are spacious at 60 sqm, with suites from 100 sqm. Culinary options at Bellagio Hotel define exquisite, with both international and local specialties to indulge in LAGO, by award-wining Chef Julian Serrano, serving authentic Italian cuisine, with the restaurant's atmosphere enhanced by the contemporary design and an expansive outdoor terrace. At Mansion on One the hotel pays homage to Shanghai's legacy, mingled with classic Cantonese delicacies and an authentic Peking Duck oven to suit all desires of taste and experience, at a fully restored 1920s heritage building, with 11 private dining rooms each with its own unique decoration and style. A throw-back to Las Vegas nostalgia, Café Bellagio is designed to re-create the classic American diner experience with modern sensibilities. With the contemporary art deco and seasonal menu, it is a perfect venue for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The Lounge, presents a real touch of luxury at business meetings, or take an intimate moment with a best friend with the signature afternoon tea and artisanal coffee, and as dusk falls, allow live music to stir passion into the evening with small plates, cocktails and craft beer.

When you need an event that's going to be the talk of the town and the envy of the upper circles of Shanghai, the Bellagio's premiere address is the place for your event to make its mark. With the Grand Ballroom, Bella Vista, two meeting rooms and an Executive Boardroom, over 1,800 square meters of event space suits all occasions. The Bellagio dedicated events and culinary team are here to provide an unforgettable experience from the beginning to the end of the event. The Grand Ballroom lives up to its name with a 7-meter-high ceiling and windows with natural light, while the atrium demonstrates the merge of cutting edge technology with welcoming elegance, with a state-of-the-art LED and integrated audio system.

Enjoy Your Own "Bellagio Only" Night

To celebrate the grand celebration of Bellagio Shanghai, an exclusive room package is presented during 10 May to 10 September, 2018.

Deluxe River Room

CNY 2888net / night

Special Benefits

Daily breakfast for two at Café Bellagio

Selection of Afternoon tea set at The Lounge for 2 persons or Aroma Blast Treatment for 1 person at Spa at Bellagio

Selection of Set Dinner for 2 persons (food only) at LAGO by Julian Serrano , or Aroma Blast Treatment for 2 persons at Spa at Bellagio, if staying for two consecutive nights or more

Deluxe Suite

CNY 6888net / night

Special Benefits

Daily breakfast for two at Café Bellagio

Personalized in-room check-in & check-out

24-hour hotel butler service

Three pieces of laundry or pressing per stay

Set Dinner for 2 persons (food only) at LAGO by Julian Serrano

Aroma Blast Treatment for 2 persons at Spa at Bellagio

Early arrival by 12pm and late checkout till 4pm (subject to hotel availability)

For more enquires, please email us at reservations@bellagioshanghai.com or call us at (86) 21 3680 6666.

About Bellagio

Bellagio is a luxury destination hotel brand under MGM Resorts International. The group headquarters in Las Vegas and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. As a world leading hospitality and entertainment group, MGM Resorts International focuses on the development and operation of a range of prestigious destination resorts under brands of Bellagio, MGM, Mandalay Bay and The Mirage. Bellagio Las Vegas has been awarded the honor of "AAA5 Diamond" and during its 19 years of operation, it has been a pioneer in the luxury hotel portfolio under MGM Resorts International. The official Chinese name of Bellagio hotel brand is BAO LI JIA, which conveys the meaning of preciousness, beauty and luxury, paving the way for brand development in China.

About Suning Hotels & Resorts Co., Ltd.

Suning Hotels & Resorts Management Company, founded in 2005 and affiliated to Suning Real Estate Group, features in luxury and upscale hotel development and management. Based on the rapid project construction and its commercial real estate development, Suning also strikes its way for hotel development in China. So far, Suning has entered the hospitality industry by managing luxury and upscale hotels, full-service apartment, golf clubs and convention center.

About Diaoyutai MGM Hospitality, Ltd.

Diaoyutai MGM Hospitality is a joint venture between Diaoyutai State Guesthouse and MGM Resorts International. Taking advantages of the combined strength of the parent company brands, this high-end hotel management platform is focused to developing luxury hotels, resorts, residences, retail and entertainment complexes, bringing a shared ethos of hospitality from China to the worldwide stage. With its core belief of "Combine to Innovate", Diaoyutai MGM Hospitality is committed to creating innovative and welcoming experiences for its customers and guests, and is aimed to be the leading travel and living experience company.

At present, there are four hotel brands under the group - Diaoyutai, Bellagio, MGM and Mhub with a number of projects in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Sanya, Hangzhou, Chengdu, Haikou, Nanjing, Qingdao, Frankfurt Germany and Bali Indonesia. Among them, MGM Grand Sanya in Yalong Bay, Diaoyutai Boutique Hotel Chengdu in Kuanzhai Alley, Diaoyutai Hotel Hangzhou by Qiantang River and Bellagio Shanghai on the North Bund have been officially opened. The Diaoyutai Mansion Frankfurt and Mhub Nanjing will have their grand openings in 2019. For more information, please visit group website: www.dytmgm.com

