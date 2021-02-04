Bellagio Unveils New Guest Room Experience with Elegant Designs and Upgraded Amenities

"Bellagio visitors are among the world's most discerning travelers and we want to ensure our guest rooms speak to their needs and desires for years to come," said Ann Hoff, president & COO of Bellagio. "As the world returns to travel in the months and years ahead, Bellagio will be ready with this gorgeous new room product, as well as health and safety protocols throughout the resort to ensure guests feel welcome, comfortable and safe."

Crafted by Chicago based award-winning interior design firm The Gettys Group in partnership with MGM Resorts International Design Group, both design schemes are inspired by Bellagio's famed Fountains and highlight nuances of nature and light throughout. While the Premier King Room features a blue palette reflective of the sky just before sunrise, the Premier Two Queen Room is designed around yellow tones inspired by the sky at sunset. Both designs encompass strong, bold elements that are soothing and calming for guests either beginning or ending their day.

Ben Nicholas, senior principal at The Gettys Group, said, "When tasked with redesigning the guest rooms for such an iconic resort, we wanted the designs to transcend cultures and speak to an international audience. We took inspiration from water, which is synonymous with Bellagio, and blended in elements of light and nature, to create spaces that make guests feel at home."

Incorporating architectural elements, the new designs includes bespoke features on either side of the bed and around the TV media center. A spacious built-in closet and two comfortable, multipurpose seating nooks encourage full use of the room.

Rounding out the elevated guestroom experience is a redesigned bathroom outfitted with a stunning array of natural stones including granite and a variety of marbles. Taking the place of the traditional bathtub is an oversized shower featuring an open doorless entry and breathtaking marble throughout. The dual-sink granite vanity illuminated by backlit interlocking mirrors encircled by mother of pearl is a striking design element.

Bellagio's room remodel will continue through the summer with the first collection of rooms available for guest stays beginning in April.

For high-resolution images and additional information about Bellagio, please visit the Bellagio Newsroom.

About Bellagio

Inspired by the beautiful villages of Europe, the AAA Five Diamond Bellagio Resort & Casino overlooks a Mediterranean-blue, 8 ½-acre lake in which fountains perform a magnificent aquatic ballet. Award-winning dining, a world-class art gallery, the exquisite Conservatory & Botanical Gardens, the stunning performance of "O" by Cirque du Soleil, a sumptuous spa and salon and exclusive luxury shopping all work together to compose the symphony that is Bellagio. Bellagio is operated by MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM). For more information and reservations, visit bellagio.com, call toll free at (888) 987-6667 or find us on Facebook and Twitter.

Media Contact:

Stacy Hamilton

MGM Resorts International Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE MGM Resorts

Related Links

https://bellagio.mgmresorts.com/

