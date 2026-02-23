Bellagio Welcomes World-Renowned Alinea for Exclusive Culinary Residency April 16 - May 31

Legendary Chicago Restaurant Led by Award-Winning Chef Grant Achatz

Makes 20th Anniversary Tour Appearance in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alinea, the iconic restaurant helmed by Chef Grant Achatz, continues to celebrate two decades of culinary excellence with a special anniversary collaboration at Bellagio Resort & Casino in Las Vegas April 16 – May 31. For a limited time, Chef Achatz and his team will be in residence at celebrity chef Michael Mina's eponymous restaurant, offering guests an immersive gastronomic experience paired with the resort's signature world-class hospitality.

Tickets for this special dinner will be available Tuesday, February 24 at 9 a.m. PST and may be secured by visiting online or calling Bellagio Concierge at (702) 693-7111.

Alinea's arrival at Bellagio for this residency reflects Chef Achatz's view on the role of a restaurant within culture. His work has consistently explored how food can create emotion, challenge expectations, and leave a lasting impression beyond the meal itself. Bellagio, a resort defined by forward-thinking ambition and grand experiences, is a destination with deep culinary roots that have shaped modern dining in America and have played a central role in elevating the city's culinary identity.

"Las Vegas has always been willing to think big and take risks," said Chef Achatz. "There is a real history here of chefs, operators and teams pushing hospitality forward, not just in scale but in creativity and craft. Bellagio understands how to create experiences that feel both bold and thoughtful, and that makes the resort a meaningful place for us to share what Alinea has been building for the past twenty years."

The 20th anniversary tour has been a rare opportunity for guests to experience Alinea's extraordinary cuisine in different settings, highlighting the influence of each host city's unique ingredients and culinary traditions. At Bellagio, Chef Achatz and his team will work alongside Bellagio chefs, local chefs, and purveyors to create dishes that reflect Alinea's innovative spirit while celebrating the flavors of the city. The Bellagio culinary residency is the final stop of the anniversary tour after selling out events in Brooklyn, Miami Beach, Beverly Hills, Tokyo, and Big Sky.

Chef Achatz added, "This tour has served as a love letter to the entire restaurant and hospitality industry. We are grateful for the opportunities and relationships that have shaped us, and we have enjoyed sharing our gratitude with the broader community that continues to inspire us."

Alinea's culinary residency will take place in Michael Mina, one of the resort's most storied dining rooms, located steps from the exquisite Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens. For more information and to book reservations during this once-in-a-lifetime epicurean adventure, please visit online.

About Bellagio

Inspired by the beautiful villages of Europe, Bellagio Resort & Casino overlooks a Mediterranean-blue, 8 ½-acre lake in which fountains perform a magnificent aquatic ballet. Award-winning dining including CARBONE Riviera, Prime Steakhouse and The Mayfair Supper Club, a world-class art gallery, the exquisite Conservatory & Botanical Gardens, the stunning performance of "O" by Cirque du Soleil, a sumptuous spa and salon and exclusive luxury shopping all work together to compose the symphony that is Bellagio. Bellagio is operated by MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM). For more information and reservations, visit bellagio.com, call toll free at (888) 987-6667 or find us on Instagram, Facebook and X.

About The Alinea Group

Founded in 2005, The Alinea Group is a trailblazer in modernist cuisine and hospitality, with four celebrated venues in Chicago, including the groundbreaking Alinea. The Group's portfolio also includes the shapeshifting Next, and award-winning cocktail bars The Aviary and the Office.

About Grant Achatz

Chef Grant Achatz is one of the world's most celebrated and influential chefs, renowned for pushing the boundaries of modernist cuisine. Named Best Chef in the United States by the James Beard Foundation and honored by Time Magazine as one of the 100 Most Influential People in the World, his culinary journey is nothing short of extraordinary. Co-founder of the iconic Alinea, Grant has redefined fine dining, having earned 14 consecutive years of 3 Michelin stars. His story of overcoming Stage IV tongue cancer, as told in his bestselling memoir Life, On the Line and Netflix's Chef's Table, is a testament to his relentless pursuit of innovation and resilience.

For more information, visit The Alinea Group's Tour website or follow on social media.

