BELLAME Hosts Its Very First National Conference on the Heels of Unprecedented Growth

DUBLIN, Calif., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- What do you do when your company grows 14 times the industry standard in its first year? You host a conference to bring everyone together and bring in year two with a bang.

The location of the conference was very intentional for BELLAME. Over 70 years ago, in San Antonio, Texas, Melissa Thompson's great grandmother, Isidra, was ahead of her time when she opened her own business right in the beautiful city. Later, her daughter, Melissa's grandmother, Nellie joined forces with her husband Joe as they owned and operated The Mendez Bar there for over 25 years. So, it made perfect sense to bring family, love, history and entrepreneurship together for this epic event.

Everything from a special training put together by top leaders to the Boots and Bella's opening event had a personal touch that was felt by all 400+ attendees. Family and friends of the Thompson's came together to make conference run smoothly by working registration tables, helping partners check out with exclusive BELLAME gear, setting up for each event, and walking the rooms to ensure everyone was taken care of and felt loved. Conference day itself was full of beautiful surprises as cups were filled with love by inspirational speeches and partners had their visions set on the future when product releases through 2020 were announced. Excitement continued to grow as everyone learned details of the very first incentive trip to Cancun and the next top leader retreat. As conference came to a close, Melissa reminded partners of the importance of their "why" for business and how BELLAME looks forward to supporting that why for everyone.

National Conference closed with the inaugural Bella Ball which had a Black and White theme. The first achievers of The Heart of BELLAME and Rising Star awards were recognized as well as top achievers and top leaders. And then, in true Bella style, they danced the night away together one more time. In total, it truly was an amazing event.

Want to learn more about Conference? Contact your Independent BELLAME Partner or go to bellame.com and click "Contact"

To learn more, visit bellame.com.

hello@bellame.com

833-BELLAME

SOURCE BELLAME

Related Links

http://www.bellame.com

