BELLAME Meets Venture X Pleasanton

DUBLIN, Calif., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- When Melissa and Scott Thompson founded BELLAME they expected to take things slow. In fact, they were hopeful to have 500 partners offering the four flagship products in their first year, with the possibility of adding two more products in the following year. With a logistics company and call center in Texas, the Thompsons thought they had plenty of time to run their start up brand comfortably from a home office.

But what happened after launch was not what they expected. Their company grew to 10,000 partners and product ran out for a second time after just 4 months. It was then they realized things were not going to be slow in any way, so product development and expansion began to meet the demands of the clients so ready to purchase all things BELLAME. So, what do you do when your brand booms? You move out of the home and into a corporate space.

Enter Venture X, located in Pleasanton, CA which is a premium membership-based workspace and community for entrepreneurs and businesses. This location, lead by Larry and Suzann Cabling, offers a spacious and tech-friendly environment that lends itself to networking and collaboration. "Our space and services allow members to focus on getting their job done and growing their business," says Suzann. Which, clearly, is exactly what Melissa and Scott need as their own company continues to grow beautifully and, faster than they expected.

With the cornerstone of Venture X Pleasanton being relationships, consistent quality, and value-added offerings, it made perfect sense for BELLAME, a business itself built on quality and building relationships, to occupy space there. We are excited to see what this partnership holds, as both brands have businesses rooted in values that underscore the importance of their clients.

To learn more, visit bellame.com.

hello@bellame.com

833-BELLAME

SOURCE BELLAME

Related Links

http://www.bellame.com

