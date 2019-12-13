BELLAME Set To Launch A Body Line For Healthy Skin From Head To Toe

DUBLIN, Calif., Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- We learn early on that our skin is the largest organ on our body but there isn't much discussion on the best way to care for it. A quick search of skincare on the internet yields multiple results for how to care for your face and very few for what to do past that.

Your skin is essential to keeping body temperature even and protects you from harmful environmental elements, so it goes far beyond simply looking good. Understanding the importance of skincare as a whole, BELLAME plans to launch its body line with products to nourish the skin and keep it healthy.

What can we expect to see at launch?

BELLAME is launching its body line with a Baobab Body Wash and Baobab Body Lotion which both contain Baobab oil. As we know, Baobab is rich in vitamins and minerals, helps boost collagen and aides in repairing skin. Couple the body wash with a high quality BELLAME loofah for gentle daily cleansing and exfoliation then lock in moisture and hydration with the body lotion. You can also expect to see travel sizes of these as well.

Next, add in BELLAME Illuminating Skin Polish and you have the perfect trifecta for healthy skin, even in the winter months. This brilliant treatment is infused with coconut milk powder to nourish and moisturize with vitamins C, E, and B6, Iron, as well as Magnesium. The bamboo exfoliating powder works synergistically with the natural cell energizer to stimulate cell renewal, lighten pigmentation, and reduce skin redness. Two natural enzymes digest dead skin cells, leaving your skin soft, smooth, and polished. This polish is perfect for your face and body two to three times a week.

Are you ready to be moisturized from head to toe? Contact your Independent BELLAME Partner or simply go to bellame.com for more information.

