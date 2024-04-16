Bellco and Economic Literacy Colorado Celebrate National Financial Capability Month with Free "FUNancial $marts" Educational Booklets

Guides Provide Colorado Youth with Practical Tools for Managing Money

DENVER, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bellco Credit Union and Economic Literacy Colorado (ELC) are celebrating National Financial Capability Month by spreading the message that financial empowerment begins with learning and offering helpful financial tools, including free "FUNancial $marts" booklets.

"FUNancial $marts" booklets are developed for children and teens and include activities for each age group about real-world money concepts, such as the difference between needs and wants, credit versus debit cards, factors to consider when making purchases, ways to comparison shop, how to save, and more. The free booklets are being distributed through Bellco's 29 branches, as well as through additional community partnerships. In addition, electronic versions of the booklets are available for download on the Bellco website.

Bellco teamed up with ELC to create "FUNancial $marts" for elementary students in 2019. They launched a middle school version in 2021 and a high school version earlier this year. With the help of a parent, guardian, or trusted adult, young people can use these books to learn how to make informed decisions and handle future financial and economic challenges. The books can also help equip teachers with the information and materials they need to bring financial empowerment to their classrooms.

"National Financial Capability Month is a great way to highlight the need to develop smart money management habits and improve the financial education of all Coloradans, especially our youth," said John Rivera, senior vice president and chief retail officer at Bellco Credit Union. "Ensuring that young people in our community have the critical life skills they need to succeed is a top priority for Bellco. We're proud to collaborate with ELC on these booklets to provide real-world context for financial management."

"Personal finance and fundamental economics are essential skills that every student will use throughout their life. We've had great success with the 'FUNancial $marts' activity booklets and are excited for this year's National Financial Capability Month to highlight these resources," said Amy Sherman, president and CEO of ELC. "We encourage Coloradans to challenge themselves by increasing their awareness and knowledge of economics and financial education—knowledge that is key to achieving a lifetime of financial stability and economic understanding."

About Bellco Credit Union

Bellco is one of Colorado's largest financial institutions, with more than $8 billion in assets and 29 branches in Colorado. Founded in 1936, Bellco offers a full range of financial products and services including home equity lines of credit, auto loans, and checking accounts. Today, Bellco has more than 360,000 members who benefit from the advantages of a credit union, including lower interest rates on loans, higher yields on savings, and access to thousands of ATMs nationwide. Connect with Bellco on Facebook and Instagram. Bellco is federally insured by NCUA and is an Equal Housing Opportunity Lender.

About Economic Literacy Colorado

Economic Literacy Colorado equips teachers and students with the knowledge and tools necessary to achieve a lifetime of economic understanding and financial security by providing teachers with university-accredited professional development to teach these concepts in schools and offering real-world, hands-on opportunities for students to learn about our economic system and explore careers in the financial industry. To learn more, please visit www.econlitco.org and follow Economic Literacy Colorado on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

