Bellco Federal Credit Union Launches New Website Utilizing OMNICOMMANDER

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OMNICOMMANDER , a financial technology firm specializing in website design, social media management, branding, and outsourced marketing for credit unions, is excited to launch the new online presence for Bellco Federal Credit Union.

Bellco Federal Credit Union has recently undergone rebranding. Their new site will showcase enhanced features such as appointment scheduling, live chat, and digital forms. It has a new content tone that is focussed toward the millennial and gen z based audience but still appealing to all ages. It was important to the credit union to convey their brand through the site and hone in on their message of Creating Your Own Journey. Bellco FCU has signed on as an outsourced marketing and SEO client, and will be OMNICOMMANDER's first clients to utilize their newest email marketing strategy aimed at generating member leads.

OMNICOMMANDER President, Kim Isham, said, "The Bellco team has been a true pleasure to work with. I am beyond thrilled to have been involved with such a creative site build and a credit union so focused on their digital presence as a whole. We know that their gorgeous site is just the beginning of what is sure to be a long-term relationship with Bellco!"

Bellco FCU CEO Thomas Gosling said, "The choice to work with OMNICOMMANDER was the best decision we could have made. I have never worked with a team so willing to go above and beyond to make our vision come to life. For credit unions in search of the total package, look no further. From the entire Bellco family, thank you!"

About OMNICOMMANDER

OMNICOMMANDER is a veteran-owned and operated credit union website design and social media marketing firm. With a focus on member experience, the company ensures every touchpoint has identical user interface. OMNICOMMANDER creates incredibly designed sites with built-in mobile responsiveness, SSL encryption, and observance of ADA guidelines on accessibility. Additionally, OMNICOMMANDER provides marketing services including targeted marketing, branding, and social media.

For more information, visit OMNICOMMANDER on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

About Bellco Federal Credit Union

Bellco FCU was originally chartered in 1938 and is a community-based, not-for-profit federal credit union where trusted and experienced professionals offer solutions with the compassion of a true neighbor. Bellco FCU has been delivering relevant and easy-to-use financial products and services designed to help the people and businesses of their community.

