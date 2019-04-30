Bellco Partners With Colorado Rockies And Denver Art Museum To Bring Local Artists' Work To Coors Field

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bellco Credit Union has partnered with the Colorado Rockies Baseball Club and Denver Art Museum to create the "Rise to the Rockies" mural contest. Artists of any age can enter their artwork for a chance to have it re-created into a mural at Coors Field.

Beginning today through May 28, 2019, Colorado residents can submit an original 2D art piece through the contest website that displays their interpretation of how the Colorado Rockies, whose home is a Mile High and has of some of the tallest mountains in the U.S., always "Rise to the Rockies."

Artwork can be any of the following: print, original digital, drawing, illustration, photography or printmaking.

One winner will be chosen by a panel of judges made up of representatives from Bellco, the Denver Art Museum and the Rockies in each of three categories: children (ages 12 and under), teens (ages 13-17) and adults (age 18 and over). Winners' artwork will be re-created and displayed as a mural at Coors Field for the remainder of the 2019 season. Each winner will also receive four tickets to a Colorado Rockies home game.

"Bellco is a proud advocate for the arts in our community, and we are excited to bring these two valuable partners together to promote art in a place where people might not expect it," said John Rivera, senior vice president and chief retail officer, Bellco Credit Union.

Bellco is a presenting sponsor of the Denver Art Museum's Free For Kids program, and a sponsor of the Rockies' Base Hits for Boys & Girls Club of Denver. For more information and full contest rules, please visit www.bellco.org/CORockies#ArtContest.

About Bellco Credit Union

Bellco is one of Colorado's largest financial institutions, with more than $4.5 billion in assets and 25 branches in Colorado. Founded in 1936, Bellco offers a full range of financial products and services including mortgages, auto loans and checking accounts. Today, Bellco has more than 325,000 members who benefit from the advantages of a credit union, including lower interest rates on loans, higher yields on savings, and access to thousands of ATMs nationwide. Connect with Bellco on Facebook and Twitter. Bellco is Federally Insured by NCUA and is an Equal Housing Opportunity Lender.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jill Petersen

GroundFloor Media

303.865.8120

jpetersen@groundfloormedia.com

SOURCE Bellco

Related Links

http://www.bellco.org

