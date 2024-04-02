Bellco Supports Financial Education for Youth Through EVERFI Financial Literacy Bee

National Financial Capability Month student challenge equips youth with money management skills

DENVER, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bellco announced that it is a sponsor of the EVERFI Financial Literacy Bee, taking place April 5–19, 2024. The EVERFI Financial Literacy Bee is a nationwide financial capability challenge for eligible students in grades 8–12.

The virtual challenge, created by education innovator EVERFI and supported by leading financial institutions nationwide, features four short, digital lessons followed by a capstone essay contest in which students share a short- or long-term savings goal and outline their plan to achieve that goal. One entrant in the Bellco-sponsored site of the EVERFI Financial Literacy Bee will receive a $500 prize to jumpstart their savings goals.

With 85% of Americans feeling stressed about the state of their finances, according to a 2021 survey by the National Endowment for Financial Education, the EVERFI Financial Literacy Bee provides an opportunity for students to learn the critical importance of saving and budgeting for both short- and long-term financial goals.

"Bellco is committed to engaging in our communities by providing tools and resources to increase financial education and drive impactful change," said John Rivera, chief retail officer at Bellco. "We are proud to support students through the Financial Literacy Bee and hope it will help offer dinner-table conversations about important financial topics."

By competing in the challenge, participating students will gain new skills to create a personalized financial decision-making framework that they can apply to their lives now and in the future. Topics include how to save, setting financial goals, budgeting, and investing.

In addition to supporting the EVERFI Financial Literacy Fee, Bellco works with EVERFI to provide MoneySmarts, a free, user-friendly online financial education tool to help consumers navigate financial uncertainty and plan for the future.

To learn more about the EVERFI Financial Literacy Bee, visit Bellco.org/Bee.

ABOUT BELLCO

Bellco is one of Colorado's largest financial institutions, with more than $8 billion in assets and 29 branches in Colorado. Founded in 1936, Bellco offers a full range of financial products and services including home equity loans, auto loans and checking accounts. Today, Bellco has more than 360,000 members who benefit from the advantages of a credit union, including lower interest rates on loans, higher yields on savings and access to thousands of ATMs nationwide. Connect with Bellco on Facebook and Instagram. Bellco is federally insured by NCUA and is an Equal Housing Opportunity Lender.

ABOUT EVERFI, INC.

EVERFI from Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is an international technology company driving social impact through education to address the most challenging issues affecting society, ranging from financial wellness to mental health to workplace conduct and other critical topics. Founded in 2008, EVERFI's Impact-as-a-ServiceTM solution and digital educational content have reached more than 45 million learners globally. In 2020, the company was recognized as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company and was featured on Fortune Magazine's Impact 20 List. The company was also named to the 2021 GSV EdTech 150, a list of the most transformative growth companies in digital learning. Blackbaud, the leading provider of software for powering social impact, acquired EVERFI in December 2021. To learn more about EVERFI, please visit everfi.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, or X @EVERFI.

