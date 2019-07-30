Bellco Supports Resiliency Initiatives At Children's Hospital Colorado With $100,000 Grant

"Bellco takes great pride in investing in a program like the Resiliency Initiatives because they ensure that the staff at Children's Colorado get the support they need to continue to improve the health of children throughout our community," said Jody Soper, vice president of marketing at Bellco.

The grant from Bellco will specifically support the growth and expansion of several Children's Colorado's Resiliency Initiatives, which are available to all team members. Some of these initiatives include:

The Resiliency, Education, Support and Training (REST) Council, which was established to help decrease the impact of secondary trauma, compassion fatigue and burnout by providing opportunities for staff to develop resiliency and practice self-care.

Schwartz Rounds® events that provide all employees an opportunity to openly and honestly discuss the social and emotional issues they face as caregivers.

HeartMath, which provides a unique set of techniques to help hospital staff lower their stress and facilitate self-healing.

"Healthcare providers are incredibly susceptible to burnout and fatigue, especially those who work closely with children," said Heather Fitzgerald, Director of Resilience, Ethics and Wellness at Children's Colorado. "At Children's Colorado, we treat some very special patients, and we want to make sure that the people caring for them are taken care of as well. We are grateful for this grant from Bellco, which will help us expand these programs and serve even more staff moving forward."

In addition to the Resiliency Initiatives grant, Bellco also supports the hospital's team members through fun outings, where Bellco provides tickets and/or VIP experiences to local concerts and sporting events.

About Bellco Credit Union

Bellco is one of Colorado's largest financial institutions, with more than $4.5 billion in assets and 25 branches in Colorado. Founded in 1936, Bellco offers a full range of financial products and services including mortgages, auto loans and checking accounts. Today, Bellco has more than 325,000 members who benefit from the advantages of a credit union, including lower interest rates on loans, higher yields on savings, and access to thousands of ATMs nationwide. Connect with Bellco on Facebook and Twitter. Bellco is Federally Insured by NCUA and is an Equal Housing Opportunity Lender.

