Belle Brands Acquires Versed

NEW YORK, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Belle Brands, a platform company formed by consumer-focused private investment firm Windsong Global, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Versed, a clean, solutions-driven skincare and makeup brand founded by Katherine Power. Versed joins JVN Hair, Pipette and KVD Beauty under the leadership of veteran beauty executive and Belle Brands Global President, Teresa Lo. Versed CEO Andy Chiu led the company through the transaction and will support the transition to Belle Brands.

Versed offers clean, solution-driven skincare and makeup essentials.

"At Belle Brands, we seek out consumer-oriented brands with a unique point of view that excel in product performance and accessibility. No brand does that better in the clean mass retail space than Versed. Katherine and the Versed team are true trailblazers. We are thrilled to add Versed to our portfolio of brands and continue to drive growth and maximize its potential," stated Teresa Lo, Global President, Belle Brands.

"We launched Versed in May 2019 to democratize clean beauty, bringing elevated, solution-driven skincare and, more recently, color cosmetics at mass retail. I'm incredibly proud of what the team has built and thrilled to partner with Belle Brands as they build on the strong foundation we've created. They have a proven track record of being exceptional brand stewards and have deep relationships with our retail partners, making them the ideal partner to continue expanding the brand," said Katherine Power, founder, Versed.

Versed launched in 2019 as the first digitally incubated brand to debut in mass retail and has grown a loyal community through its data-driven, community-led approach to product development. In February 2025, they expanded categories to include skincare-driven makeup. Currently, Versed features over 35 award-winning skincare and makeup offerings.

About Windsong Global:

Windsong Global LLC is a leading private investment firm focused on the branded consumer sector. Since its founding in 2006, Windsong and its predecessor funds have completed 60 transactions and total more than $10 billion of enterprise value. Windsong has been an active investor in beauty and wellness, fitness and health, along with the active lifestyle sector. Past and present owned brands in Windsong's and its affiliates portfolio include Algenist, Revive, This Works, Alberto VO5, Brut, Tone It Up, SWIMS, Piloti, Robert Graham, Martha Stewart, Jessica Simpson, Design Within Reach and Cloudveil Outdoor.

SOURCE Windsong Global LLC