Belle Cire Co. Tropical Collection Launches June 15, 2019

SAN DIEGO, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Maureen Ryan-Blake from Belle Cire Co. is releasing the brand-new Tropical Collection, and each product will be individually made by the designer herself. The Tropical Collection will be released on June 15, 2019.

Belle Cire Co. is known for gorgeous candles. True to their name, Belle Cire Co. embodies beauty and confidently delivers in their luxury candles.

The collection will be exclusively sold on the website bellecireco.com where the limited products are scheduled to sell out by the end of the season.

The luxury candles are designed with the tropics in mind. The collection is filled with vibrate colors and scents celebrating the energy and fun of summer.

Several products come in sizzling colors like neon yellow and hot pink to capitalize on today's trendy colors.

All the candles in the collection are made with a premium coconut wax for longer-lasting candles and superior fragrance throw. This collection is for the ultimate hostess who keeps the party going all summer long.

The Tropical Collection also includes sophisticated portable glass diffusers, filled with tropical scents, that can travel everywhere anyone goes this summer.

The summer fragrances in the Tropical Collection include Mandarin Citron, Coconut and Lime, Mediterranean Fig, Orange Blossom, Strawberry Guava and Sweet Watermelon

The Tropical Collection ranges in price from $18 to $150.

Maureen Ryan- Blake is excited to welcome her fans to her new handmade product line collection they've been requesting.

About Belle Cire Co.

Maureen Blake is the owner of Belle Cire Co. and has been making candles and wax art for over two years. Prior to creating candles, Maureen was an antique appraiser. She studied history and always had a deep appreciation for beautiful things. When the appeal for antiques waned, Maureen shifted her focus to designing candles. She carries her love for beautiful things into her luxury candle line. She chose the name Belle Cire because it meant beautiful wax and with that, her philosophy took shape: beautiful candles begin with beautiful wax.

