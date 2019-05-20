Belle Communication Grows 140% and Earns Inc. Best Workplaces Award

Belle operates an all-remote model for its 15 employees and offers progressive benefits like unlimited paid vacation, eight weeks' paid maternity leave, profit-sharing and bi-annual retreats. In Inc .'s employee survey results, Belle team members praised less tangible benefits, such as a supportive environment emphasizing personal and professional growth.

Founder Kate Finley had this vision since launching the agency in 2013. In an industry ranked among the most stressful in the U.S., she prioritized meaningful work and healthy work-life integration.

"We've been intentional about cultivating the culture we have at Belle," said Finley. "We're proving that you can deliver exceptional PR results while living a holistic, self-care centric lifestyle. This award belongs to everyone on our team, and I couldn't be more proud."

Belle grew revenue 140% over the past two years and is in the midst of its strongest growth to date, already adding eight clients and six team members in 2019. Specializing in the food + beverage, restaurant, tourism and business services industries, the agency represents household names like Shake Shack, Nestlé and The Halal Guys. Other recent awards include Ohio Business Magazine's Best Workplaces in Ohio and PR News' Top Places to Work.

A results-driven approach, commitment to measurement and focused set of services have been key to the company's success. "We aren't a jill-of-all-trades agency," Finley said. "We have deep expertise in digital public relations, influencer marketing and social media, which allows us to be a strategic partner to our clients in those areas and drive results that impact the bottom line."

Belle Communication is a digital PR, influencer and social media firm based in Columbus, Ohio. With Belles from coast-to-coast in six states, the firm has partnered with more than 70 brands in the restaurant, food + beverage, tourism and business service industries. A WBENC-certified Women's Business Enterprise, Belle ties PR to business goals through a smart, savvy approach. Learn more at BelleCommunication.com or engage on Instagram @BelleCommunication.

