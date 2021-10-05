Belle Glos Wines, Dempsey & Carroll, and Nicholas Sparks Bring Back The Long-Lost Art of Love Letters

The limited-edition kit will feature custom Belle Glos stationery, a custom pen, wax in the classic and easily recognizable Belle Glos red, and a custom wax stamper all housed in the classic Dempsey & Carroll navy box. An additional offering is the limited-edition kit along with three Belle Glos wines of one's choice.

"After going through an unprecedented chapter in our lives, we've learned to cherish our connections more than ever before," says winemaker Joe Wagner. "I created Belle Glos in 2001 as a love letter to the land, Pinot Noir, and my family, in particular my grandmother Lorna Belle Glos Wagner. I hope you're inspired to do the same – whether about your favorite restaurant halfway across the world, the love of your life, or your most beloved pastime."

The Belle Glos Love Letters program came to life after a year of not being able to enjoy the things we love the most. According to aggregated data from the location analysis company Cuebiq, beginning in early March 2020, people across the United States limited their movements outside of the home as the coronavirus spread, and remained inside throughout the duration of the pandemic. Americans nearly spent an entire year indoors, away from the people, places, and things they love the most. By teaming up with Dempsey & Carroll and Nicholas Sparks, Joe hopes people will take a moment to recognize those they cherish.

Handwritten letters are rare to come by in this digitally focused world. The United States Postal Service reports that we're sending 4.3 billion fewer letters and cards than we did in 2001, a 61-percent drop from the days when email and text were not the main lines of communication. However, a Gallup poll found that 94-percent of Americans love getting a letter or card in the mail.

"I am a true believer in the power of a handwritten letter," says Nicholas Sparks. "Many of my novels, from The Notebook to Every Breath, have featured letters as a way for the characters to share their deepest feelings and connections. While our thoughts and memories may fade with time, committing words to paper keeps them pristine. I'm thrilled to partner with Belle Glos and Dempsey & Carroll on this initiative to preserve and promote the art of letter-writing. After all, a letter is yours to keep forever."

Nicholas Sparks is one of the world's most beloved storytellers. All of his books have been New York Times bestsellers, with over 105 million copies sold worldwide, in more than 50 languages, including over 75 million copies in the United States alone. Best known for his romance novels including but not limited to The Notebook (1996), A Walk to Remember (1999), Dear John (2006), The Last Song (2009), and The Longest Ride (2013), his novels have also been adapted into films including, The Choice, The Longest Ride, The Best of Me, Safe Haven, A Walk to Remember, The Notebook, Dear John, and more. Looking ahead, Sparks is excited to release his upcoming novel, The Wish, and recently shared the news that earlier this year, the feature film rights for one of his well-regarded novels, The Return, were acquired.

Belle Glos is a love letter from Joe Wagner to his grandmother Lorna Belle Glos Wagner. Joe was inspired by his grandmother to create Belle Glos in 2001 with a focus on vineyard-designated Pinot Noirs from California's best coastal regions. Wagner continues to honor Lorna's legacy with Belle Glos which includes six Pinot Noirs and the Blanc de Noir Rosé. Since starting his blossoming company, Copper Cane Wines & Provisions, in 2014, Wagner has launched numerous new wines, each with a distinct slant towards his personal style. Representative brands include Belle Glos, Böen, Elouan, and Napa Valley Quilt. Böen.

Belle Glos Love Letters kits are available:

10 custom Belle Glos cards & envelopes via DempseyandCarroll.com for $65.00

Bespoke kits that include custom Belle Glos stationery, a custom pen, wax in the Belle Glos red, and a custom wax stamper via QuiltandCo.com for $90.00

Bespoke kits that include custom Belle Glos stationery, a custom pen, wax in the Belle Glos red, and a custom wax stamper along with three of your favorite Belle Glos wines via QuiltandCo.com for $1.00 starting October 8 th.

About Belle Glos

As a fifth generation Napa Valley winemaker, Joe Wagner learned his way around a vineyard long before he was able to drink wine. Inspired by his grandmother, Lorna Belle Glos Wagner, Joe created Belle Glos in 2001 with a focus on vineyard-designated Pinot Noirs from California's best coastal regions. Each Vineyard Designate is crafted to distill the purest essence of the locale into elegant expressions of California Pinot Noir. Belle Glos is easily identifiable by its signature red wax-dipped bottle and classic script label. The wines have received praise from consumers and critics alike; Wine Enthusiast awarded the 2019 Las Alturas Pinot Noir with a score of 96 points and the 2019 Clark & Telephone Pinot Noir a score of 90 points, exemplifying superior character and style. The Belle Glos portfolio includes Clark & Telephone Pinot Noir, Dairyman Pinot Noir, Eulenloch Pinot Noir, Las Alturas Pinot Noir, Balade Pinot Noir, Taylor Lane Pinot Noir and Oeil de Perdrix Pinot Noir Blanc de Noir.

About Dempsey & Carroll

Dempsey & Carroll, an established American heritage brand, is the premier provider of fine hand-engraved stationery, cards and invitations. Founded in 1878 in New York City by engraver John Dempsey and businessman George D. Carroll, Dempsey & Carroll quickly became the standard against which all others were measured.

By using hand-engraved steel dies and copper plates made to specification, the finest inks, and the most luxurious cotton-fiber papers, Dempsey & Carroll creates a rich experience for both the sender and receiver of personal correspondence. The Company's commitment to craft, exacting standards, meticulous attention to detail and warm customer service have distinguished its business for the truly discriminating.

