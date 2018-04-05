Belle Haven Investments' Matt Dalton and Brian Steeves are two of the 10 Top Portfolio Managers in the Intermediate Municipal Debt category

This recognition follows previous acknowledgements from Citywire Holdings regarding their management of the Transamerica Intermediate Muni Fund. In March 2016, Matt and Brian were named the top two US portfolio managers on a three-year risk-adjusted basis. In March 2017, Brian Steeves was also ranked the #1 portfolio manager, age 40 and under, in the U.S. Dollar Municipal Bonds sector.

Matthew Dalton is the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of Belle Haven Investments. Matt has worked exclusively in the fixed income asset class since 1985. Matt is the lead portfolio manager for all of Belle Haven's strategies. Matt's expert commentary has appeared regularly in such publications as The Wall Street Journal, Debtwire, Reuters, The BondBuyer and Bloomberg.

Brian Steeves serves as a Portfolio Manager at Belle Haven Investments. He joined Belle Haven in 2008 and was named a Partner in 2012. Brian works directly with Matt Dalton as a co-portfolio manager of Belle Haven's strategies. He is responsible for executing portfolio strategies, portfolio allocations, risk-management and the daily operations of the Investment Team.

Based in Rye Brook, New York, Belle Haven Investments is an independent money manager specializing in separately managed taxable and tax-exempt portfolios. Belle Haven has been managing portfolios since 2002. The firm is uniquely committed to serving Consultants and Advisors along with the Institutions, Foundations, Family Offices and High Net Worth individuals whom they represent. The team's expertise and focus in one asset class have resulted in award-winning strategies. Belle Haven is a Registered Investment Advisor with the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC). For more information, please visit www.bellehaven.com

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Municipal bond prices can rise or fall depending on interest rates. Interest rate changes generally have a greater effect on long-term bond prices. All municipal bonds carry credit risk that the issuer will default or be unable to make timely payments of interest and principal. Generally, lower rated bonds carry more credit risk. Awards and recognition referenced on this page are produced by firms other than Belle Haven. Criteria used to determine these awards may vary depending on the organization presenting the award. For any questions or to receive a GIPS compliant presentation, please contact service@bellehaven.com.

Contact: Nicole Robbins, 914-816-4633, robbinsn@bellehaven.com

