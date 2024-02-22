Belle Haven Investments Named PSN Top Guns "Manager of the Decade" Six Times

Quarterly PSN Top Guns List published by Zephyr identifies best-in-class separate accounts, managed accounts, and managed ETF strategies

RYE BROOK, N.Y., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Belle Haven Investments announced today that it has been named to the celebrated PSN Top Guns List of best performing separate accounts, managed accounts, and managed ETF strategies for 4Q 2023. The highly anticipated list awarded three of Belle Haven's SMA strategies the Top Guns Manager of the Decade distinction six times for the 10-year period ending Q4 2023.

Muni PLUS was awarded Manager of the Decade in both the Municipals and US Fixed Income Universes. The strategy has received three previous Manager of the Decade recognitions.

Taxable PLUS was awarded Manager of the Decade in both the Core Fixed Income and US Fixed Income Universes for the fifth consecutive year.

Taxable Ladder PLUS was awarded Manager of the Decade in the Intermediate Core Fixed Universe. The strategy has received four previous Manager of the Decade recognitions over the past three years.

Muni PLUS is Belle Haven's flagship, actively managed separate account strategy that invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds. Taxable PLUS and Taxable Ladder PLUS are actively managed separate account strategies that invest in taxable municipal bonds, corporate bonds, agencies and treasuries.

Additionally, several of Belle Haven's separately managed account strategies received the following designations for the fourth quarter of 2023:

Taxable Ladder PLUS - 4 Stars - Core Fixed Universe

Taxable Ladder PLUS - 5 Stars - Core Fixed Universe

Taxable Ladder PLUS - 4 Stars - Intermediate Core Fixed Universe

Taxable Ladder PLUS - 5 Stars - Intermediate Core Fixed Universe

Taxable PLUS - 4 Stars - Core Fixed Universe

Taxable PLUS - 5 Stars - Core Fixed Universe

3-17 Yr Ladder - 5 Stars - Municipals Universe

3-17 Yr Ladder - 6 Stars - Municipals Universe

"As the needs and viewpoints of investors are becoming more diverse, investment advisors must incorporate strategies capable of being customized to their client's goals. SMA strategies are becoming increasingly important as an efficient tool to provide custom investment solutions for portfolios of all sizes and have seen asset growth of over 19% in 2023. It is also increasingly important for managers to Identify quality SMA strategies Zephyr PSN has been helping advisors find quality products for 40 years and achieving Top Gun status confirms that Belle Haven Investments has outperformed their peers in a meaningful way." Said Nick Williams Product Manager of PSN at Zephyr.

Through a combination PSN's proprietary performance screens, the PSN Top Guns List ranks products in six proprietary categories in over 75 universes based on continued performance over time.

Belle Haven's Muni PLUS, Taxable PLUS and Taxable Ladder PLUS strategies were named Top Gun Manager of the Decade, meaning these strategies had an r-squared of 0.80 or greater relative to the style benchmark for the latest 10-year period. Moreover, each strategy's returns were greater than the style benchmark for the latest 10-year period and also standard deviation less than the style benchmark for the latest ten-year period. At this point, the top ten performers for the latest 10-year period become the PSN Top Guns Manager of the Decade.

See below for other ranking info and methodology.

Top Guns 4-Star Category: Product had an r-squared of 0.80 or greater relative to the style benchmark for the recent five-year period. Moreover, the strategy's returns exceeded the style benchmark for the three latest three-year rolling periods. The top ten returns for the latest three-year period then become the 4 Star Top Guns.

Top Guns 5-Star Category: Product had an r-squared of 0.80 or greater relative to the style benchmark for the recent five-year period. Moreover, the strategy's returns exceeded the style benchmark for the three latest three-year rolling periods. Products are then selected which have a standard deviation for the five-year period equal to or less than the median standard deviation for the peer group. The top ten returns for the latest three-year period then become the 5 Star Top Guns.

Top Guns 6-Star Category: Product had an r-squared of 0.80 or greater relative to the style benchmark for the recent five-year period. Moreover, the strategy's returns exceeded the style benchmark for the three latest three-year rolling periods. Products are then selected which have a standard deviation for the five-year period equal to or less than the median standard deviation for the peer group. The top ten information ratios for the latest five-year period then become the 6 Star Top Guns.

The complete list of PSN Top Guns and an overview of the methodology can be located at https://psn.fi.informais.com/. Registration is required.

About BELLE HAVEN INVESTMENTS

Belle Haven Investments is an independent asset manager specializing in separately managed taxable and tax-exempt portfolios since 2002. The firm is uniquely committed to serving Consultants and Advisors along with the Institutions, Foundations, Family Offices and High Net Worth individuals whom they represent. The team's expertise and focus on the fixed income asset class has resulted in award-winning strategies. Belle Haven is a Registered Investment Advisor with the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC). For more information, please visit www.bellehaven.com.

About PSN

For nearly four decades, PSN has been a top resource for investment professionals. Asset managers rely on Zephyr's PSN to effectively reach institutional and retail investors. Over 2,800 firms, 285 universes, and more than 21,000 products comprise the PSN SMA database showing asset breakdowns, compliance, key personnel, ownership diversity, ESG, business objectives and strategy, style, fees, GIC sectors, fixed income ranges and full holdings. Unique to PSN is its robust historical database of nearly 40 Years of Data Including Net and Gross-of-Fee Returns. For more details on the methodology behind the PSN Top Guns Rankings or to purchase PSN Top Guns Reports, contact Robby Resendez at [email protected] Visit PSN online to learn more.

Media Contact: Nicole Robbins

Belle Haven Investments

[email protected]

914-816-4633

