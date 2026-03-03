BELLE HAVEN INVESTMENTS NAMED PSN TOP GUNS "MANAGER OF THE DECADE" SIX TIMES

Taxable PLUS – Core Fixed Income, Intermediate Core Fixed Income, and U.S. Fixed Income Universes

Taxable Ladder PLUS – Core Fixed Income and Intermediate Core Fixed Income Universes

Muni PLUS – Municipals Universe

Notably, Taxable PLUS earned recognition in the Core and U.S. Fixed Income Universes for the seventh consecutive year, while Taxable Ladder PLUS was honored for the second consecutive year. Each strategy has received multiple prior decade recognitions, reflecting consistent long-term performance across market cycles.

"We're proud to see multiple Belle Haven strategies recognized once again as Manager of the Decade. This distinction reflects the consistency of our investment process, our focus on disciplined risk management, and our commitment to delivering durable results for advisors, consultants, and their clients across market cycles."

- Matt Dalton, CEO & CIO

Muni PLUS is Belle Haven's flagship, actively managed separate account strategy that invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds. Taxable PLUS (a Core fixed income strategy) and Taxable Ladder PLUS (an Intermediate Govt/Credit strategy) are actively managed separate account strategies that invest in taxable municipal bonds, corporate bonds, agencies and treasuries.

Through a combination PSN's proprietary performance screens, the PSN Top Guns awards products in six proprietary categories in over 75 universes based on continued performance over time.

Belle Haven's Muni PLUS, Taxable Ladder PLUS and Taxable PLUS strategies earned the PSN Top Guns Manager of the Decade award, meaning these strategies had an r-squared of 0.80 or greater relative to the style benchmark for the latest 10-year period. Moreover, the strategy's returns were greater than the style benchmark for the latest 10-year period and also standard deviation less than the style benchmark for the latest ten-year period. At this point, the top ten performers for the latest 10-year period become the PSN Top Guns Manager of the Decade.

The complete list of PSN Top Guns and an overview of the methodology can be located at https://psn.fi.informais.com/PSNTopGuns/topguns_zephyr.asp

About Belle Haven Investments

Belle Haven Investments is an independent asset manager specializing in separately managed taxable and tax-exempt portfolios since 2002. The firm is uniquely committed to serving Consultants and Advisors along with the Institutions, Foundations, Family Offices and High Net Worth individuals whom they represent. The team's expertise and focus on the fixed income asset class has resulted in award-winning strategies. Belle Haven is a Registered Investment Advisor with the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC). For more information, please visit www.bellehaven.com.

About PSN

For more than four decades, PSN has been a top resource for investment professionals. Asset managers rely on Zephyr's PSN to effectively reach institutional and retail investors. Over 2,800 firms, 285 universes, and more than 21,000 products comprise the PSN SMA database showing asset breakdowns, compliance, key personnel, ownership diversity, ESG, business objectives and strategy, style, fees, GIC sectors, fixed income ranges and full holdings. Unique to PSN is its robust historical database of over 40 Years of Data Including Net and Gross-of-Fee Returns. Zephyr's PSN produces the PSN Outlook eBook series provides insight and trends about the SMA industry. You can view them online here. Visit PSN online to learn more.

Belle Haven Investments, L.P., ("Belle Haven" or the "Firm") is defined as a fixed income manager of separately managed and sub-advised portfolios. The Firm manages taxable and tax-sensitive accounts which invest in U.S. municipal, corporate, government, and treasury securities. Not included in the "Firm" is the broker/dealer group Belle Haven Investments, L.P. Belle Haven Investments, L.P.'s investment philosophy seeks to capitalize on structural inefficiencies in the fixed income market through a bottom-up approach; identifying undervalued securities due to transaction size, optionality, and/or credit, among other characteristics.

Any awards or recognition referenced in this piece are produced by firms other than Belle Haven Investments, L.P. Criteria used to determine these awards may vary depending on the organization presenting the award. Belle Haven Investments, L.P. cannot guarantee the accuracy of any other firm's ranking or ranking methodology. For further information on obtaining a list of such criteria and/or additional information on our strategies or awards, please contact [email protected].

