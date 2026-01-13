BELLE ISLE CONSERVANCY CELEBRATES ISLAND'S PLACE AS A CULTURAL AND RECREATIONAL LANDMARK

Reimagined "Detroit's backyard" experience centers people, nature, and Detroit joy while elevating Belle Isle as a living cultural landmark

Lafayette American is Belle Isle Conservancy's creative partner

DETROIT, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Belle Isle Conservancy has unveiled a new brand identity and redesigned website that reintroduce Belle Isle as more than a park, positioning it as a living cultural landmark and Detroit's backyard, every day.

Rooted in community, nature, and "Detroit Joy," the new identity and digital experience are designed to put people first, making it easier than ever to plan a visit, feel welcomed, and understand the Conservancy's role as caretakers of the Belle Isle experience.

"Belle Isle is where Detroit comes to breathe," said Meagan Elliott, president & CEO, Belle Isle Conservancy. "From sunrise runs to family reunions, quiet walks to big celebrations, this island holds generations of memories. Our new brand and website honors that history while embracing the future. We centered on people, joy, and belonging for everyone who loves this place."

"Detroit is a world class destination and Belle Isle is one of the main reasons," said Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield. "I love the energy of Belle Isle's new brand identity and how it showcases the people and places that make Detroit's backyard so special. The combination of the state of Michigan's capacity to manage this spectacular asset and the outstanding stewardship of the Conservancy let me know that our beloved island is in the best hands."

Belle Isle is the country's largest city island park, and at 982 acres, is larger than New York City's Central Park. Some elements from a plan designed by famed landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted were incorporated into the island. The recreational, cultural and historic landmark attracts more than five million visitors a year.

"The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is proud to partner with the Belle Isle Conservancy and the City of Detroit to care for Belle Isle Park on behalf of the millions of people who visit and enjoy it each year," said Kristen Kosick, chief, Parks and Recreation Division, Michigan Department of Natural Resources. "Over the past 12 years, the DNR has invested $174 million in capital improvements that protect the island's natural and cultural resources, expand recreational opportunities, and create a safe and welcoming place for families and visitors from Detroit and across Michigan."

Elliott announced a special celebration on Belle Isle for March 13, 313 Day, with photo portals, Detroit food trucks, live DJ sets for Belle Isle-inspired playlists, and other exciting artist partnerships.

"Lafayette American was the perfect partner to have in this effort, because they are an ad agency based in Detroit, so every member of the team loves Belle Isle already. They understood that this park is such a special space to Detroiters and that it is worthy of global recognition," added Elliott. "The Conservancy serves as stewards of the Belle Isle experience, and everything we do is a team effort alongside the Michigan Department of Natural Resources."

A Fresh Visual Identity Rooted in Detroit

The Conservancy's new visual identity reflects the emotional connection Detroiters have with Belle Isle:

A Sunrise-to-Sunset color palette inspired by the island's sky, water, and tree canopy

inspired by the island's sky, water, and tree canopy A " portal " design motif that invites people into the Belle Isle experience

" design motif that invites people into the Belle Isle experience Photography that centers people , not buildings—showing families, runners, dog-walkers, seniors, and kids experiencing the island in authentic ways

, not buildings—showing families, runners, dog-walkers, seniors, and kids experiencing the island in authentic ways Modern, playful typography and motion elements that feel like "a breath of fresh air"

Every part of the new identity is crafted to feel authentically Belle Isle and authentically Detroit with elements that are nostalgic and iconic, but also confident and forward-looking.

"Belle Isle has always been Detroit's backyard, but we wanted the brand to reflect what it truly is: a cultural institution in the heart of our city," said Audrey Harvey, chair of the Belle Isle Conservancy Board of Directors. "This identity honors the island's history and makes it clear that protecting Belle Isle is about preserving Detroit's story, spirit, and future for every visitor to enjoy."

New Visitor-First Website

The Conservancy also launched a completely redesigned website at www.belleisleconservancy.org built around a simple idea: make it easy for people to experience Belle Isle, sunrise to sunset.

Key features include:

"Plan Your Visit" Hub: A bold, front-and-center section with maps, directions, parking details, hours, seasonal updates, accessibility information, and answers to "What's open today?"

A bold, front-and-center section with maps, directions, parking details, hours, seasonal updates, accessibility information, and answers to "What's open today?" Experience Belle Isle, Your Way: Curated content for families, runners, seniors, dog lovers, nature explorers, picnickers, and event-goers—showing the island through the eyes of its people.

Curated content for families, runners, seniors, dog lovers, nature explorers, picnickers, and event-goers—showing the island through the eyes of its people. A Space to Share Memories: users of the new site are invited to upload family photos, videos, or audio recordings with their memories on the island

users of the new site are invited to upload family photos, videos, or audio recordings with their memories on the island Clear Role of the Conservancy: A dedicated "Our Role" section that explains what the Conservancy does, what the Michigan Department of Natural Resources handles, and what visitors support when they donate or volunteer.

A dedicated "Our Role" section that explains what the Conservancy does, what the Michigan Department of Natural Resources handles, and what visitors support when they donate or volunteer. Impact & Support Pathways: Streamlined pages for donors, members, and volunteers featuring impact stories, restoration projects, sponsorship opportunities, and ways to get involved.

Streamlined pages for donors, members, and volunteers featuring impact stories, restoration projects, sponsorship opportunities, and ways to get involved. Events & Programs: A centralized calendar for volunteer days, community clean-ups, family events, and seasonal celebrations.

Extending "Detroit Joy" Through Sound and Story

As part of the launch, Belle Isle Conservancy is introducing a new audio identity on Spotify, with playlists like "Where Detroit Goes to Breathe" and "Detroit Joy" that feature Motown classics, Detroit house, soul, and contemporary local artists. Visitors will be able to access these soundtracks on and off the island, with plans to integrate Spotify codes into select locations and experiences.

The new brand will also roll out across social media and programming, including:

"People of Belle Isle" storytelling series highlighting Detroiters who make the island come alive

storytelling series highlighting Detroiters who make the island come alive Sunrise-to-Sunset visual stories capturing Belle Isle's changing light and energy throughout the day

capturing Belle Isle's changing light and energy throughout the day Seasonal social campaigns that celebrate Belle Isle in bloom, summer gatherings, fall traditions, and winter calm

"Detroiters have always said Belle Isle feels like home," added Emily Siegel, president of Lafayette American. "This new identity and website simply say it back with clarity, warmth, and pride. This project was a joy for our team to create and launch."

Detroiters, visitors, and partners are invited to:

Explore the new website at www.belleisleconservancy.org

Follow Belle Isle Conservancy on social media for stories, events, and volunteer opportunities

Listen and share the Conservancy's curated playlists on Spotify

Become a member, donor, or volunteer to help keep Detroit's backyard thriving

About Belle Isle Conservancy

Belle Isle Conservancy is a nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting, preserving, restoring, and enhancing Belle Isle for the enjoyment of all today and for generations to come. In partnership with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, the Conservancy leads volunteer efforts, restoration projects, educational programs, and community events that keep Detroit's beloved island park vibrant, accessible, and welcoming. For more information, visit www.belleisleconservancy.org or follow @BelleIsleConservancy on social media.

MEDIA CONTACT: Colleen Robar, 313-207-5960, [email protected]

MEDIA KIT WITH PHOTOS AND B-ROLL: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1uI8CFH30HVCW-LNrvr_uz8CwXd0i4g7e?usp=sharing

Photo credit: Jon Clark

SOURCE Belle Isle Conservancy