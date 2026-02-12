Belle Rêve Debuts Vintage-Inspired Fine Jewelry Collection in Los Angeles

Alyssa Pizer launches timeless diamond pieces with creative consultant Susanne Kindt, blending heirloom aesthetics with modern luxury

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fashion industry veteran Alyssa Pizer launches Belle Rêve, a modern fine-jewelry line developed with photographer Susanne Kindt, who works as a creative consultant guiding the collection's visual direction. The debut collection marks Pizer's first foray into the creator space after two decades representing top fashion, lifestyle, and celebrity photographers.

Inspired by Pizer's lifelong love of jewelry, travel, and storytelling, Belle Rêve blends vintage-inspired luxury with a modern sensibility. The collection features natural, ethically sourced diamonds and fine metals, and introduces pieces with the look and soul of cherished vintage treasures, reimagined for today. These are pieces that feel found, collected, and lived in from the first wear.

At its core, Belle Rêve was built on the belief that luxury fine jewelry should feel special, not inaccessible. By partnering directly with trusted vendors and simplifying the path from maker to buyer, the brand brings rare stones and natural diamonds to clients at prices that reflect true craftsmanship rather than layers of markups.

Belle Rêve arrives at a moment when consumers are seeking meaningful pieces with authenticity behind them. With Pizer's deep roots in fashion and visual culture, the collection is positioned to resonate with stylists, celebrities, and tastemakers, while still offering accessibility for everyday jewelry lovers.

"I have spent my career helping other creatives build their vision," says founder Alyssa Pizer. "Belle Rêve is my heart project, something I have dreamed about for years. I wanted to create jewelry that feels personal, refined, and attainable, pieces that look like they traveled with you through life, even on the first day you wear them."

Creative consultant Susanne Kindt brings her artistic perspective to the project, guiding the visual direction and the collection's overall aesthetic.

"Being able to help bring Alyssa's ideas to life has been a dream," says Kindt. "Belle Rêve is all about capturing emotion and identity in the most wearable way."

The line launches with signature stacking bands, delicate diamond silhouettes, and bold everyday staples, including designs inspired by heirloom silhouettes and old-world European glamour, with new drops scheduled year-round.

Belle Rêve is available now at www.bellerevejewelry.com. Follow Belle Rêve on Instagram for exclusive content and to see our latest collection.

About Belle Rêve

Belle Rêve is a Los Angeles-based fine jewelry line created by longtime photography agent Alyssa Pizer. Rooted in her love for vintage design, travel, and storytelling, the brand blends natural diamonds, quality materials, and timeless silhouettes with a modern sensibility. Designed to feel personal and lived in, Belle Rêve creates heirloom-level pieces meant to be worn every day, with pricing that reflects craftsmanship and transparency rather than traditional luxury markups.

