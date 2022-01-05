Belle Station Celebrates Five Fabulous Years as One of Midtown Houston's Most Stylish Destinations for Dining and Drinks

HOUSTON, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Belle Station, a high-end restaurant and bar exemplifying the Southern belle spirit, is celebrating its five-year anniversary in Houston.

Since 2016, the popular Midtown venue has offered an unforgettable combination of elevated comfort food classics, expertly-crafted signature cocktails, and exceptional entertainment in a contemporary yet vintage-chic setting. Inspired by the timeless image of the famously hospitable and glamourous Southern belle, Belle Station was conceptualized as a Houston hot spot for lavish gatherings.

When the restaurant and bar opened its doors, it quickly became known for its creatively-themed nights and event experiences. One of the most recent exclusive events at Belle Station was the fantastically well-received "Thee Hottie Brunch," hosted by Megan Thee Stallion this past summer. Recurring events include Wednesday night "Simply Southern Steak Night", alternating Wednesday "Rock the Belle's" Old School Hip-Hop dance after-party (feat. DJ Palmo, MC Kozmo, and BeatGirl City), "Destino Friday's" Latin Nights with DJ Omix and LA Cindy, Saturday Skool Brunch with Flava Team, Midtown Saturday night with DJ Tony Styles and "Sucka' Free Sunday's" brunch and after party with local Innerloop DJ's and other global DJ talent. In 2020, Belle Station was awarded the Midtown Bar of the Year award from the Houston Press in the annual Best of Houston® publication.

Like any true Southern hostess, the venue achieves the perfect balance of style and casual comfort. An open-concept interior is anchored by a stunning bar, backed by bubbled mirror glass and covered in timeworn tin ceiling tiles. An eclectic interior features ample seating and a spacious dance floor, where guests can dance the night away alongside a myriad of musical guests. The front patio is a must for people watching, providing a front-row seat to a constant flow of Houston's most beautiful. Sports enthusiasts will appreciate the oversized televisions throughout the venue, and Belle Station draws plenty of fans for fight night and pro sports alike.

And the Southern charm doesn't end at Belle Station's gorgeously-designed interior; the menu is packed with its fair share of flavor and flair. There's a wide variety of shareable options, including the famous fried green tomatoes, Boudin balls, and chicken wings. On Steak Night, you can treat yourself to a flawlessly-prepared filet, ribeye, or the restaurant's acclaimed jerk lamb chops. Of course, the bar serves up libations that would make a Southerner proud: the watermelon ranch water, Belle Bomb, and Southern sidecar are not to be missed.

As Belle Station goes forward, Houstonites can look forward to new additions to the menu, as well as one-of-a-kind interactive experiences. Stop by the much-loved Midtown restaurant, bar, and venue Monday through Thursday for dinner or Friday through Sunday for brunch, lunch, or dinner.

About Belle Station: Located in the heart of Midtown Houston, Belle Station is an award-winning restaurant and bar putting a modern spin on old-fashioned Southern hospitality. Inspired by the elegance and style of a classic Southern belle, the upscale venue features a contemporary interior design clearly influenced by old-world charm. Belle Station is one of Houston's most popular nightlife destinations, as well as a top-rated Houston event venue for private parties, corporate events, and other special occasions. Offerings include weekend brunch and lunch, dinner, and late-night service and include an extraordinary variety of signature craft cocktails as well as bottle service.

For more information about Belle Station, including upcoming events, please contact us at 346-202-4056 (text/call) or [email protected]

