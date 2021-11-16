Belle Tire Celebrates Chicagoland Grand Opening in Naperville on November 20

CHICAGO, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Belle Tire, one of the fastest growing and most trusted tire and service retailers in America, is making its entrance into the Chicagoland area by opening its first locations in Naperville and Villa Park, ahead of its 100th anniversary. These locations mark the first of Belle Tire's expansion in Illinois.

Belle Tire's grand opening event will take place on November 20 at 10:00 a.m. at 1126 E Ogden Ave in Naperville with a flag ceremony conducted by local VFW, and comments to commemorate the milestone from Councilwoman Patty Gustin and Belle Tire President, Don Barnes III. Additional Naperville councilmembers and community members will be in attendance, concluding with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The retailer will provide a tent in its parking lot for community members to enjoy refreshments and grand opening celebrations. Belle Tire Naperville and Villa Park will also offer exclusive in-store deals including up to $180 off a set of tires for the first 60-days the stores are open.

"This is an exciting time as we approach our 100th anniversary and enter Illinois. As a family-owned business, we look forward to supporting the new communities we serve," stated Barnes. "Belle Tire commits to all our neighbors in Naperville and throughout Chicagoland, as we have for 100 years, that we will get you back on the road fast and affordably, starting with our commitment to the Lowest Tire Price, Period!"

Belle Tire has plans to open Joliet and Shorewood locations in the coming weeks followed by stores in St. Charles, Mokena, Orland Park, Aurora and West Chicago in 2022. The company has already cemented a long-term partnership with the Chicago Blackhawks as Helmet Partner. The retailer plans to open 60 Illinois stores over the next three years and anticipates this expansion will develop 1,000 jobs and make an economic impact of $325 million in the region. Belle Tire is hosting weekly hiring events in the area and offering signing bonuses.

"We are thrilled to begin carrying out our Chicagoland expansion plan but most importantly are ready to make an impact within communities by providing stable job opportunities and ultimately create an outstanding economic impact," added Barnes. "This is the start of an incredible new chapter for the whole Belle Tire team as we begin our journey into Illinois."

Belle Tire Naperville and Villa Park will be open:

Monday 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

– Tuesday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

– Wednesday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

– Thursday 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

– Friday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

– Saturday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

– Sunday Closed

More information about Belle Tire and to find a location near you, visit www.belletire.com/chicago .

About Belle Tire

Founded nearly 100 years ago in Detroit, Belle Tire has grown into one of America's most trusted tire and vehicle service retailers. Today there are 130 stores across Michigan, Ohio, Indiana and Illinois with new stores opening in November. In addition to offering the "Lowest Tire Price, Period!", Belle Tire's modern, state-of-the-art facilities offer a wide range of automotive services from alignments, brakes, batteries, shocks, struts, exhaust systems, glass replacement/repair and more. Additionally, Belle Tire offers free services like flat repair, air for tires 24-hours a day, alignment checks, brake checks, tire rotations, balancing and more to ensure that drivers are safe and get the most out of their tires and vehicles. For more information, go to belletire.com/chicago .

