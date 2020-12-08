Bellesa's Annual Naughty List Has Officially Launched, and Everyone's Getting Free Gifts

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The holidays are finally here (and 2020 has been a year). Bellesa is giving away free gifts all month long to everyone who signs up for the Naughty List! That means gift cards for vibrators, memberships, stickers and more surprises.

With last month's industry-shaking release of the BuzzFeed AirVibe, Bellesa has had much to celebrate-- and has decided to spread the good vibes along with some much-needed holiday cheer.

BBoutique (Bellesa Boutique)

"2020 has been a chaotic year. The Bellesa Community means so, so much to me, and how supportive everyone has been to each other during these times is what makes everything we do worth it," said Bellesa CEO and Founder Michelle Shnaidman. "I hope more than anything that the Naughty List injects some positivity and helped end this year on a lighter and happier note. Let's look forward to a brighter 2021 - together."

Limit to 1 sign up per person. This is the Naughty List, not the Greedy List!

Sign up at bboutique.co/naughtylist

