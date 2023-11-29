BELLEVUE ASSET MANAGEMENT ACQUIRES NEWPORT LOBSTER COMPANY

News provided by

Bellevue Capital Partners, LLC

29 Nov, 2023, 11:00 ET

NEWPORT, R.I., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Newport Lobster Company ("NPLC") and Bellevue Asset Management ("BAM") are excited to announce that on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, NPLC joined the BAM family of companies. NPLC has, for the past 23 years, been a local institution providing Aquidneck Island, RI and greater New England restaurants, markets, and communities with best-in-class, wholesale fresh seafood.

"Since we started over twenty years ago, we have focused on the needs of our customers," said Kenny Haslam, founder of Newport Lobster Company. "We know that quick, responsive service and high-quality, fresh products are always in the best interest of our clients and their customers. Our focus on these facts has allowed us to help our New England communities thrive as destinations locals and tourists alike flock to when they want the real, local, and, most of all, fresh delicacies our oceans are known for. Bellevue and Newport Lobster Company share the same vision. During this process, we have been impressed with Bellevue's care and attention for our community, the businesses we support, and the impact we can have on the organizations we service. The team at Bellevue, like us, live here, send their children to school here, and most of all, eat here, so they know how essential the right ingredients and service are to our community and businesses."

"Over the last few years operating businesses in Newport and the surrounding areas, we have never been disappointed with the quality of product or service that Newport Lobster Company provides. We focus on what we consider heritage industries, the core businesses that hold up our communities, and Newport Lobster Company is that to a tee," said Nick Schorsch Jr. of BAM. "We are the Ocean State for a reason, and what the Atlantic Ocean provides us is why so many choose to live, vacation, and, most of all, eat here year after year. Without the committed staff at Newport Lobster Company, led by Kenny, feeling personally invested in the success and well-being of their customers, vendors, and community, this business would not be where it is today. As an organization, we feel the same, and that is why I am proud to work alongside the same team members who have for decades focused on providing our communities with the world-class seafood that puts our towns and cities on the map. BAM intends to invest time and capital to enable Newport Lobster Company to continue providing the same great products and service and, over time, to enhance our relationships with our customers and vendors so that they can continue to grow alongside us."

About Bellevue Asset Management, LLC

Bellevue is a leading, diversified investment, asset management, and operating platform. Bellevue and its founders have deep public and private market experience with total assets under management of over $10 billion.

To contact Bellevue Asset Management call (401) 367-4500.

To contact Newport Lobster call (401) 846-8872.

SOURCE Bellevue Capital Partners, LLC

Also from this source

BELLEVUE CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC ANNOUNCES FINAL RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER FOR SHARES OF AMERICAN STRATEGIC INVESTMENT CORP.

BELLEVUE CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC ANNOUNCES FINAL RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER FOR SHARES OF AMERICAN STRATEGIC INVESTMENT CORP.

Bellevue Capital Partners, LLC ("Bellevue") announced today the final results of its tender offer to purchase for cash up to 350,000 shares of...
BELLEVUE CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC LAUNCHES TENDER OFFER FOR SHARES OF AMERICAN STRATEGIC INVESTMENT CORP.

BELLEVUE CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC LAUNCHES TENDER OFFER FOR SHARES OF AMERICAN STRATEGIC INVESTMENT CORP.

Bellevue Capital Partners, LLC ("Bellevue") announced today that it launched a tender offer to purchase up to 350,000 shares of American Strategic...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.