Bellevue Builders Supply Celebrates 10 Years With US LBM

SCHENECTADY, N.Y., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bellevue Builders Supply, a founding division of leading national building products distributor US LBM, is celebrating the 10th anniversary of US LBM's founding in 2009.

Founded in 1937, Bellevue Builders Supply offers a broad range of services, including stair, wall panel and truss manufacturing, and specialty building products to both professional builders and do-it-yourselfers in upstate New York. One of the three founding divisions of US LBM, today Bellevue Builders Supply is part of national network that operates 256 locations in 32 states.

"We're incredibly proud to have helped launch US LBM, which has grown into one of the premier companies in the building products industry," said Bellevue Builders Supply President Greg Gaskell. "Through Bellevue's partnership with US LBM, we're able to deliver the best lines and top names of building materials to our customers and provide our associates with access to the best training, technology and resources available. Our customers love that they can get the best brands from the same faces that they've known and trusted for years."

"Over the past decade, we've brought together leading building product distributors from across the country, each with rich histories, relationships and track records, to build a unique operating model that combines those local brands, leadership and teams with the scale and operational advantages of a national platform," said US LBM President and CEO L.T. Gibson. "We're proud to have a company with the legacy of Bellevue Builders Supply, a name builders in upstate New York have relied on for more than 80 years, with us since the beginning of this journey. I'd like to thank the team at Bellevue for all we've accomplished together over the past 10 years, and I'm excited for the future of US LBM and Bellevue as we continue to move forward."

