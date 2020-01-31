Bellevue Orthodontics Launches Same-Day Clear Aligners Using 3D Printing

SEATTLE, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Patients at Bellevue Orthodontics can now get clear aligners (to straighten their teeth) on their first appointment. Dr. Riolo and his team use state of the art 3D scanning and 3D printing technology to create a patient experience like no other. Patients now have access to fully customized clear aligners such as "Movement Aligners" and customized product packaging available only at Bellevue Orthodontics.

"We're so used to next-day delivery with Amazon and other services, why should straightening teeth be any different? Orthodontists have the technology and clinical expertise to expedite care in ways that major corporations cannot deliver. This is why we decided to adopt these technologies early on," Dr. Riolo says.

3D printed clear aligners offer many benefits over brand-name alternatives, including:

Lower cost for the patient

Expedited treatment start

Same-day replacements

Improved compatibility with braces for hybrid treatments

Lower environmental impact due to shipping and handling

Branded "The Tooth Movement", Dr. Riolo has created a community to educate orthodontists from around the country on this groundbreaking new process. He offers teaching seminars here in Seattle where Orthodontists can learn how to use 3D printing technology to revolutionize their practice.

Dr. Riolo publishes and lectures on topics related to lingual orthodontics, 3D printing and orthodontic digital workflow. He is an affiliate associate professor at the University of Washington where he is course director of the interdisciplinary seminar and interdisciplinary clinic segment. He operates two practices in the pacific northwest, both as a Seattle Orthodontist and a Bellevue Orthodontist.

