Bellevue, Wash. Company Purchases Four Stanford's Locations And Portland Seafood Company

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend Hospitality Group today announces their purchase of five properties previously scheduled to close by Restaurants Unlimited, Inc. Ascend Hospitality Group's purchase includes one Stanford's in WA (Northgate mall), three Stanford's in the Portland, OR area (Clackamas, Jantzen Beach, Tanasbourne) and the Portland Seafood Company (Mall 205). Landry's will continue to own Stanford's Lake Oswego.

Ascend Hospitality Group, a restaurant development and management company of world-class hospitality and culinary experiences, is led by Bellevue business and community leaders, Paul and Elaina Herber. Elaina Herber, Ascend Hospitality Group President says: "Paul and I are locals and when we realized how close these beloved brands came to closure on Friday, we saw an opportunity to save 250 jobs in the Pacific Northwest and continue their legacy. Stanford's and Portland Seafood Company are cherished in the region and we are nimble local operators with a successful track record of reigniting brands with a rich history and a solid foundation. We are excited to expand into Oregon and are looking forward to the scale this acquisition will provide to our current operation." Stanford's was founded in January of 1990 by Pacific Coast Restaurants by two restaurateurs with a rich history in the Portland area. In 2007, Pacific Coast Restaurants merged with Seattle based Restaurants Unlimited. Portland Seafood Company was founded in 2011 by Restaurants Unlimited.

With the five new restaurants, Ascend Hospitality Group will employ more than 700 people. Their restaurant portfolio includes six franchises of Famous Dave's barbeque in Washington and Utah. In 2018, they opened Lincoln South Food Hall in Bellevue, WA and high-end steak house Ascend Prime Steak & Sushi located on the 31st floor of the Lincoln South Tower in Bellevue. The Herbers opened Lincoln South Food Hall and Ascend Prime in partnership with Jeffrey Frederick of Elite Brand Hospitality in Las Vegas.

