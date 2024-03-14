BELLISIO FOODS EXPANDS FAST-GROWING BOSTON MARKET FROZEN RETAIL PORTFOLIO

New Comfort-Inspired Entrees and Side Dishes Will Debut in 2024

MINNEAPOLIS, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bellisio Foods, one of the nation's largest, most trusted frozen food companies, announced expansion of their frozen retail brand, Boston Market At Home, with the introduction of comfort-inspired Boston Market Sides, new entrees and an innovative snacking format.

"Boston Market At Home has been serving favorite comfort tastes in convenient frozen meals to local grocery stores for years," said Nicole Grimmius, Vice President of Marketing and Innovation at Bellisio Foods. "Bellisio is now expanding to offer consumers even more delicious options."

The all-new Boston Market At Home Sides will include three delicious, homestyle varieties. With research showing that consumers are eating at home more frequently, Bellisio is making it easier to plan for dinner with quality side dishes for the family available in your grocer's frozen section.

Mac and Cheese – Tender macaroni and a tasty cheese sauce made with Monterey Jack and American cheeses.

– Tender macaroni and a tasty cheese sauce made with Monterey Jack and American cheeses. Roasted Potatoes – Diced roasted red potatoes in a savory parmesan garlic and herb sauce.

– Diced roasted red potatoes in a savory parmesan garlic and herb sauce. Homestyle Mashed Potatoes – Creamy seasoned potatoes full of flavor.

New Boston Market At Home entrées will also debut in 2024, reflecting Bellisio's ongoing dedication to introducing relevant flavors and cuisines.

Chicken Fajita Rice – Grilled all-white meat chicken with rice and Southwestern style vegetables in a bold fajita sauce.

– Grilled all-white meat chicken with rice and Southwestern style vegetables in a bold fajita sauce. Chicken Cordon Bleu – A chef-quality recipe of breaded all-white meat chicken with Canadian bacon in delicious Swiss cheese sauce with mashed potatoes.

Bellisio is also introducing a convenient, bite-sized snack inspired by the long-time favorite Boston Market Pot Pie.

Chicken Pot Pie Bites – Diced white meat chicken and vegetables with a creamy gravy in a buttery, golden crust that delivers comfort in a convenient bite-sized morsel.

"Boston Market Frozen Retail is a great, convenient solution for consumers who seek modern and classic comfort foods but don't want to make meals from scratch," said Ms. Grimmius. "We are thrilled to expand the Boston Market portfolio with innovations that reflect new and evolving eating occasions."

Boston Market At Home is a growing leader in flavorful, comfort-inspired frozen meals, with double digit sales growth in recent years. Bellisio Foods is the long-standing owner of the Boston Market retail brand that includes all frozen retail items, comprising entrees, sides and snacks. The thriving Boston Market frozen retail portfolio is operated separately from the restaurant brand and is available at grocery stores and retailers nationwide.

ABOUT BELLISIO FOODS

Bellisio Foods, Inc. is one of the nation's largest frozen food companies with a rich 30-year history of providing quality, innovative food tailored to consumer tastes and lifestyles. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Bellisio Foods produces more than 400 products spanning a wide variety of frozen food categories, including single and multi-serve entrees, snacks and side dishes. Bellisio markets these products under the Michelina's and Authentic Asia brands, as well as under licensed brands Boston Market, Atkins, Quest and select items under White Castle. The company also co-manufactures private label, retail and foodservice products. Bellisio Foods, Inc. is a subsidiary of Charoen Pokphand Foods, based in Bangkok, Thailand.

