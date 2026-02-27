BellRing Brands, Inc. Securities Fraud Class Action Result of Inventory Issues and 52% Stock Decline - Investors may Contact Lewis Kahn, Esq, at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

NEW YORK and NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with substantial losses that they have until March 23, 2026 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE: BRBR), if they purchased or otherwise acquired the Company's securities between November 19, 2024 and August 4, 2025, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

If you purchased securities of BellRing and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email ([email protected]), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-brbr/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by March 23, 2026 .

BellRing and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On May 6, 2025, the Company disclosed that "several key retailers lowered their weeks of supply on hand, which is expected to be a mid-single-digit headwind to our third quarter growth," and that "[w]e now expect Q3 sales growth of low single digits." On this news, the price of BellRing's shares fell $14.88 per share, or 19%, from $78.43 per share on May 5, 2025, to close at $63.55 per share on May 6, 2025, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Then, on August 4, 2025, post-market, the Company reported its fiscal 3Q 2025 financial results, disclosing a disappointing new 2025 sales outlook, stating "BellRing management has narrowed its fiscal year 2025 outlook for net sales to [a] range between $2.28-$2.32 billion," due to "several other competitors" gaining space to sell their products with a large retailer and that "it is not surprising to see new protein RTDs enter[ed]" the convenient nutrition market. On this news, the price of BellRing's shares fell $17.46 per share, or nearly 33%, from $53.64 per share on August 4, 2025, to $36.18 per share on August 5, 2025, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The case is Denha v. BellRing Brands, Inc., No. 26-cv-00575.

