BellRock Brands Announces Exclusive Licensing Agreement with Curio Wellness to Produce Mary's Medicinals Wellness Products in Maryland

DENVER, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - BellRock Brands Inc. ("BellRock" or the "Company") (CSE: BRCK.U), an industry-leading cannabis multi-state house of brands ("MSHB"), today announced that the Company has entered into a licensing agreement with Curio Wellness to manufacture and distribute its iconic Mary's Medicinals ("Mary's") line to cannabis retailers in Maryland. Curio Wellness, Maryland's market-leading health and wellness company, already manufactures and distributes BellRock's Dixie line of cannabis-infused products. BellRock anticipates that Mary's products, including its Transdermal Patches, Transdermal Gel Pen, Transdermal Compounds and Muscle Freeze, will become available through Curio Wellness during the first quarter of 2022.

Founded in 2013 with the goal of transforming how people view and utilize cannabis, Mary's Medicinals is known for its innovative delivery methods and robust library of intellectual property including a U.S. patent for its acclaimed transdermal technology. In August 2021, BDSA named Mary's Medicinals as the Best-Selling Cannabis Brand in the Topicals Category for 1H 2021.

"We are very pleased to announce an exclusive partnership with Curio Wellness in Maryland," said BellRock President Brian Jansen. "Curio Wellness' history perfectly aligns with the mission and values of Mary's Medicinals. Both companies share an unrelenting commitment to quality, science, and innovation. By unifying Mary's and Dixie under one roof in Maryland, we will benefit from resulting Company synergies and expand distribution in the state."

Curio Wellness will manufacture the Mary's Medicinals line in its new, 34,000 square feet state-of-the-art processing facility in Timonium, MD. Among the largest in the country, Curio Wellness' facilities are the only in the state whose products meet cGMP standards, the same quality standard set for the world's leading pharmaceutical companies to ensure that consumer products meet the most stringent quality and efficacy guidelines.

"Mary's Medicinals has always been on our radar, lauded for its solid reputation and patient-first mentality. The brand has stood the test of time and has continued to innovate to reimagine wellness for patients," said Michael Bronfein, CEO of Curio Wellness. "We look forward to adding Mary's to the Curio Wellness family and further enhancing and diversifying our offerings to better meet patients' needs."

ABOUT CURIO WELLNESS

Founded in 2014 in Baltimore, Maryland, Curio Wellness is a cGMP certified, vertically integrated medical cannabis company and trusted healthcare partner. Recognized as the leading wellness brand in cannabis by BDS Analytics, Curio is committed to serving patients with targeted, effective, and reliable cannabis- based medicine. In 2018, Curio's flower and topical balm were named Best Flower and Topical in Maryland by Leafly. For more information visit curiowellness.com.

ABOUT BELLROCK BRANDS:

BellRock Brands is a cannabis multi-state house of brands and intellectual property focused CPG operator that possesses one of the industry's broadest branded product portfolios. BellRock consists of two iconic cannabis brands, Mary's Medicinals (a pioneer in the Health & Wellness segment since 2013) and Dixie (a market-leading cannabis-infused edibles brand since 2010). BellRock also includes two growing California-based brands, Rebel Coast and Défoncé. BellRock's CBD portfolio includes the brands Mary's Nutritionals and Mary's Tails. With 7 brands and over 200 SKUs, BellRock reaches nearly every key consumer group and addresses the needs of a diverse cannabis consumer base. The BellRock manufacturing and distribution footprint continues to expand and currently spans nine states, and the Company owns or manages production facilities in its largest markets. For more information, visit www.bellrockbrands.com.

