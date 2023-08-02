BellRock Brands Announces Kerry Bilewski as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

AURORA, Colo., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - BellRock Brands Inc. ("BellRock" or the "Company") (CSE: BRCK.U), an industry-leading cannabis consumer packaged goods ("CPG") company and intellectual property platform, announced today that Kerry Bilewski has joined the Company as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary effective immediately.

Mrs. Bilewski joins the Company with a wealth of prior legal experience having worked both in-house and in private practice, including Summit Materials, Ballard Spahr, Kline Enterprises, and Highline Stages. Most recently Mrs. Bilewski was Assistant General Counsel at FullSpeed Automotive.

"We are excited to welcome Kerry to the BellRock family. Her in-house counsel and experience in M&A, compliance, and corporate governance make her the perfect addition to the Company. We are all very excited that Kerry is joining us as the Company charts a new path forward," said Brian Jansen, President and CEO of BellRock Brands.

ABOUT BELLROCK BRANDS:

BellRock Brands is a multi-state cannabis house of brands possessing one of the industry's broadest product portfolios. BellRock offers more than 100 products via Dixie Brands™ and Mary's Medicinals®. Dixie Brands™ is a leading edibles and beverage company. Mary's Medicinals® is the leader in the cannabis health and wellness category. BellRock's products are currently offered in 11 US states and Canada. BellRock is also home to Mary's Nutritionals™ and Mary's Tails™, and Mindset™. For more information, please visit www.bellrockbrands.com.

SOURCE BellRock Brands Inc.