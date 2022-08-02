BellRock Brands Signs Agreement to Enter Missouri Market; Introduces SYNERGY Berry Focus and Sleepberry Gummies

Cannabis Multi-State House of Brands Directs Expansion to Midwest and Brings New Innovative Products to Market

DENVER, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - BellRock Brands Inc. ("BellRock" or the "Company") (CSE: BRCK.U), an industry-leading cannabis multi-state house of brands, announced today that the Company has entered into a licensing agreement with Motacann Holdings, LLC ("Motacann") to bring its Dixie™ and Mary's Medicinals® brands to Missouri. Execution of the agreement coincides with Motacann's proposed sale of its infused product manufacturing license to BRB Missouri, LLC, a BellRock strategic partner, subject to Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services ("DHSS") approval. The sale of the license, if approved, will offer the Company with a lasting presence in the Show-Me State. BellRock's entrance into Missouri exemplifies BellRock's focus on driving organic growth and expanding its reach through new and maturing markets. The Company's brands are expected on shelves by the end of summer 2022.

Additionally, BellRock has made the strategic decision to exit the Florida market to focus on its Midwest presence.

"Missouri is an attractive new market and we anticipate BellRock will benefit from an early mover advantage," said Brian Jansen, CEO of BellRock Brands. "With Missouri and our recently announced Ohio partnership, we continue to build our presence in the US cannabis markets. Our goal has always been to build a national cannabis house of brands that is seen as an industry powerhouse and expanding into Missouri helps bring this to fruition."

BellRock has also announced two new products to its Dixie™ gummy line: SYNERGY™ Berry Focused and SYNERGY™ Sleepberry.

SYNERGY™ Berry Focused gummies contain a balanced cannabinoid blend of CBG, CBD, THC, and a special terpene profile aimed at supporting alertness and focus. SYNERGY™ Sleepberry utilizes a ratioed cannabinoid profile of CBN, CBD, and THC, as well as melatonin (where permitted) and a proprietary terpene blend so you can say goodbye to counting sheep and dream the night away.

SYNERGY™ Berry Focused and SYNERGY™ Sleepberry can be found in Colorado, California, and Michigan with plans to introduce the products in other US cannabis markets by the end of Q4 of 2022.

ABOUT BELLROCK BRANDS:

BellRock Brands is a cannabis multi-state house of brands and intellectual property focused CPG operator that possesses one of the industry's broadest branded product portfolios. BellRock currently owns 7 brands including: Dixie Brands, Mary's Medicinals, Mary's Tails, Mary's Nutritionals, Defonce, Rebel Coast, and Mindset. With 7 brands and over 200 SKUs, BellRock reaches nearly every key consumer group and addresses the needs of a diverse cannabis consumer base. The BellRock manufacturing and distribution footprint continues to expand and currently spans nine US states and Canada, and the Company holds strategic alliances with licensed production facilities in its largest markets. For more information, visit www.bellrockbrands.com.

SOURCE BellRock Brands Inc.