Bell's Brewery Launches Its Iconic Oberon Ale March 25

COMSTOCK, Mich., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bell's Brewery launched its highly anticipated seasonal Oberon Ale. A wheat ale with a highly drinkable 5.8% ABV and citrusy, smooth flavor profile, Oberon has become one of the most iconic and popular Bell's beers that brings thousands of fans to Kalamazoo, MI each year to celebrate its release on Oberon Day.

Despite being a seasonal brew, Oberon makes up one-third of Bell's business and plays a vital role in driving Bell's continued success with retailers and distributor partners. Continuing its legacy of innovation in the craft space, Bell's will launch a brand-new Oberon Sunshine shandy variety pack in May featuring Lemonade, Tropical, and Cherry Limeade flavored shandies, each with an ABV of 4.2%. Oberon Sunshine will be available to distributors in 12pk cans.

"Due to its late-March release every year, Oberon fans have led the evolution of Oberon Day as the unofficial end to winter and the celebration of warmer days to come," said Scott Powell, Bell's Senior Director of Marketing. "What makes Oberon so successful is that it embodies everything we love about craft – quality beer, engaging with our community, and celebrating with friends & loved ones. We're thrilled it inspires so many people to explore craft and gives us the creative space to expand brand offerings."

Oberon was first brewed in 1992 and introduced a whole generation of beer drinkers to craft, and has since grown into a Midwest phenomenon where, every spring, thousands flock to Kalamazoo for Oberon Day to enjoy the season's first sip. In 2022, the annual celebration was declared a Michigan holiday and Michigan's unofficial start to spring by Governor Whitmer.

"No other beer is launched successfully year-over-year like Oberon, and it's been remarkable to see its growth and how our dedicated fans created a celebration that is completely their own," said Carrie K. Yunker, Bell's Executive Vice President. "For me, Oberon Day symbolizes the hard work of Bell's industry-leading team who are integral to the brand's continued success."

Oberon will be available nationally from March to September while supplies last in 6-pk 12oz bottles and cans, 4-pk 16oz cans, and 12-pk bottles and cans. Click here to find Oberon Ale near you.

Bell's Brewery began in 1985 in Kalamazoo, Michigan, with Larry Bell, a quest for better beer and a 15-gallon soup kettle. Since then, Bell's has grown into one of the largest craft breweries in America, thanks to its iconic brands such as Two Hearted IPA, Oberon Ale and Hopslam Ale. Bell's believes that business – and beer – can be powerful tools to renew our trust not only in each other, but the world around us.

Bell's 'Inspired Brewing' philosophy represents our collective responsibility to create meaningful change by resourcing responsibly as stewards of our environment, by re-igniting and celebrating our distinct senses of creativity, and by re-energizing the common belief we can come together to make good on the promise of a more prosperous future for all.

Bell's distributes its best-in-class beer nationwide, in addition to Puerto Rico. It currently brews more than 20 beers for distribution out of its Comstock, Michigan brewery as well as many small-batch beers that are served at the Eccentric Café in Kalamazoo, Michigan. For more information, please visit BellsBeer.com.

