BellSoft adds AArch64 support to Alpaquita Linux distribution and Alpaquita containers

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arm architecture is gaining traction due to many factors, including the rapid growth of cloud computing and the increasing adoption of ML and AI. Arm-based hardware allows the easy launch and running of containers; meanwhile, Arm servers offer a scalable and cost-effective solution for vast amounts of data and large-scale workloads operations. BellSoft, a leading OpenJDK contributor, adds 64-bit Arm support to its Alpaquita Linux distribution and Alpaquita containers to complete your Java experience in the cloud and on Arm.

According to Grand View Research, the global Arm-based server market size is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 14.3% from 2024 to 2030. With Alpaquita Linux distribution and Alpaquita containers made for Arm, you can combine the latest hardware and modern Java functionalities to yield all the potential of the cloud environment in a low-cost manner.

"BellSoft aims to deliver an easy, secure, and performant Java experience. Arm architecture support rounds up our product portfolio, providing all instruments for building sustainable and performant Java applications on Arm with one OpenJDK vendor – BellSoft. We recommend using Liberica JDK Lite and Alpaquita Linux on Arm for Java workloads in the cloud. This combination is especially relevant to organizations with high-density container environments, extensive Java applications, and requirements for extra security, as well as to those looking for cloud optimization. Moving Java workloads from x86_64 to AArch64 enables better performance and lowers costs," said Aleksei Voitylov, BellSoft's CTO.

Match your Java with the cloud environment via Alpaquita Linux distribution to get the following Java on Arm benefits:

Faster application response;

Improved startup time;

Small static footprint, suitable for containers with Java applications;

Full security suite (feature-wise and CVE-wise);

Optimal performance & RAM consumption for micro-services applications;

Actual end-to-end support for both Linux and Java Runtime with SLA; LTS releases.

About BellSoft

BellSoft delivers the most complete Java experience with a more secure, reliable, and cost-effective approach to application development on any platform and in any environment. BellSoft is one of the leading contributors to the OpenJDK, and the only vendor that supports current LTS Java versions, legacy JDK 6 & 7 and Liberica NIK. Liberica JDK is the runtime of choice for VMware, Spring Framework, JetBrains, and millions of users worldwide. For more information, visit www.bell-sw.com.

